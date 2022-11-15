Alabama: Athens man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
Tywan Martice Jones, 27, was charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Jones is just one suspect on law enforcement’s radar following a shootout in Athens last week where an incident started inside the store before moving to the parking lot where two people exchanged gunfire.
Police said though no one was hit, several vehicles were damaged in the process.
According to Detective Lieutenant Caldwell with the Athens Police Department, they have active warrants on one more person, adding that once they have been arrested, more information on the investigation will be released.
