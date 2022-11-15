ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Alabama: Athens man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say

By Kait Newsum
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcnGJ_0jBePJlL00

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.

Tywan Martice Jones, 27, was charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

GBI: Georgia man facing two dozen charges relating to gang activity and drugs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJYwQ_0jBePJlL00
Tywan Jones (Athens Police Dept.)

Jones is just one suspect on law enforcement’s radar following a shootout in Athens last week where an incident started inside the store before moving to the parking lot where two people exchanged gunfire.

Police said though no one was hit, several vehicles were damaged in the process.

Georgia city council member arrested on charges of impersonating police officer

According to Detective Lieutenant Caldwell with the Athens Police Department, they have active warrants on one more person, adding that once they have been arrested, more information on the investigation will be released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 arrested, 1 sought in north Alabama Walmart parking lot shootout

Athens police say one man is in custody and another in being sought in connection with a shootout earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot. Det. Lt. Jonathan Caldwell said Tywan Jones, 27, faces charges of reckless endangerment, firing into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle.
ATHENS, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County child killer found dead in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Fmr. Limestone Prison Officer Says Jail is Out of Control

A former corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility resigned after 13 years and is speaking out against unsafe conditions at the prison. Fmr. Limestone Prison Officer Says Jail is Out of …. A former corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility resigned after 13 years and is speaking out against unsafe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy