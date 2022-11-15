Read full article on original website
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis Youth Arts Initiative needs $16,000 to keep the music going
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Youth Arts Initiative needs help to keep the music going. Founder and Executive Director Corey Travis told ABC24 what keeps their program going is having a place to come to. But they need $16,000 to stay there. "This Monday our landlord is pretty much...
Check out the Parade of Nations International Festival this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is holding a big cultural festival Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Parade of Nations International Festival takes place at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library at 3030 Poplar Ave. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can learn about cultural differences...
13 things and more to do in the Mid-South for the holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’ve compiled a list of things you and your family can do to get into the holiday spirit and spread a little cheer in the Mid-South. A popular seasonal Gifts of Green shop reopens in the Botanic Garden’s Visitors Center through the end of the year. A variety of tropical and unusual plants, stylish pots, and other botanical novelties make a gift for the holiday hostess or your own home decor.
Harry Zepatos, longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in Memphis, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harry Zepatos, the longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in downtown Memphis, died Wednesday morning, according to the restaurant's Twitter page. Zepatos died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a tweet said. According to his obituary, he was 68 and died after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. "Every...
birchrestaurant.com
25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN
Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
Otters delivered to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new milestone was reached Tuesday in the $62 million renovation of Tom Lee Park. A giant river otter will be among the wildlife that'll be part of River Play, the new children's playground. In fact, there will be two giant wooden otters among a slightly...
Long Live Dolph | How Young Dolph gave back to Memphis
ABC24 News honors Adolph 'Young Dolph' Thorton and his community contributions on the inaugural service day. Many knew him as Young Dolph. To his family and friends, he was Adolph Thornton Jr. When the Memphis rapper was shot and killed on November 17, 2021, it shook an entire community. Dolph...
Everything you need to know about ‘Dolph Day of Service’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year after his death, the organizations Young Dolph founded are honoring the late rapper’s memory with community service. Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire or P.R.E, and the IdaMae Foundation, founded by Dolph in honor of his grandmother, will spend the one-year anniversary of his death giving back to their communities.
Get some holiday shopping done at 'Grizz Shop Local' event at FedExForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating Small Business Saturday with ‘Grizz Shop Local’, featuring dozens of local-owned area businesses at FedExForum on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. From noon to 3 p.m., more than 30 Mid-South small businesses will set up shop in the Grand Lobby...
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
Zack Love
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis
A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.
IdaMae Foundation giving free meals, haircuts and winter clothing on the anniversary of Young Dolph's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anniversary of the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard, is Thursday, and his nonprofit foundation is honoring it as a Day of Service. On Thursday, November 17, a day that is officially recognized as...
City Watch Alert issued for Memphis woman missing since Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. MPD said the family of 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail has not heard from her, and they are concerned for her safety. Vail is 5’7” tall and about...
Third-party arbiter a possible solution for damages to Tom Lee Park during Memphis in May
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of Memphis in May returning to Tom Lee Park is still undecided, as there’s no formal agreement between event organizers and the Memphis River Parks Partnership. Memphis city council members discussed the future of the festival on Tuesday, delaying a vote on a...
What passengers can expect as Memphis airport braces for pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel surge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The week before Thanksgiving marks the start of the busy holiday travel season. The Memphis International Airport is preparing for 2022’s travelers but is expecting pre-pandemic numbers. With more people taking to the skies, both passengers and the airport itself must take the proper steps to be ready for 2019-level crowds.
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
The 'Rumors' are true | Lizzo is coming to Memphis in April 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis get ready. Grammy and Emmy award winning Lizzo is bringing her tour to Memphis in April 2023. The Truth Hurts singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our will arrive in Memphis at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Tickets go on...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Under the Shelter Tree’: Marshall County Crayon Artist Preserves Heritage and Cultural Pride
It began with a request for crayons. In the midst of recovery from a traumatic head injury that abruptly changed the course of Gloria Gipson Suggs’ life and career as an educator, the Marshall County, Miss., native found a new way forward. Crayons became the tools that helped draw the way.
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
100 North Main renovation progressing steadily
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tallest building in Memphis is on track to coming back to life. The renovation at 100 N. Main St. is coming along and Wednesday, the Downtown Memphis Commission presented plans to clean and refurbish the building. This is the first update on the building in...
