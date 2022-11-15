ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

13 things and more to do in the Mid-South for the holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’ve compiled a list of things you and your family can do to get into the holiday spirit and spread a little cheer in the Mid-South. A popular seasonal Gifts of Green shop reopens in the Botanic Garden’s Visitors Center through the end of the year. A variety of tropical and unusual plants, stylish pots, and other botanical novelties make a gift for the holiday hostess or your own home decor.
MEMPHIS, TN
birchrestaurant.com

25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN

Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Everything you need to know about ‘Dolph Day of Service’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year after his death, the organizations Young Dolph founded are honoring the late rapper’s memory with community service. Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire or P.R.E, and the IdaMae Foundation, founded by Dolph in honor of his grandmother, will spend the one-year anniversary of his death giving back to their communities.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

100 North Main renovation progressing steadily

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tallest building in Memphis is on track to coming back to life. The renovation at 100 N. Main St. is coming along and Wednesday, the Downtown Memphis Commission presented plans to clean and refurbish the building. This is the first update on the building in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

