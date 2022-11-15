Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
NBC 2
Port Charlotte pharmacist arrested for stealing over $90K in medication
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A pharmacist in Port Charlotte was arrested for stealing more than $90,000 worth of medication from a Winn Dixie on 3280 Tamiami Trail. Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17, after surveillance footage caught him removing medication from the shelf and placing it in a plastic bag, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Reports of robbery lead to officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Hillsborough deputies investigate inmate’s death
Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating the death of an inmate.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Six people have been arrested in North Port for doing unlicensed repair work in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and three more are being sought, police say. The North Port Police Department has been a member of an unlicensed contractor task force, along with the...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Convicted Felon On Gun Charges
Earlier this month, Fabio Guzman attempted to go gun shopping. He checked out a few different firearms before deciding on an S.A.R. Arms AR-15 platform semi-automatic pistol and an I.O. INC Sporter AK-47 platform semi-automatic pistol. He even completed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) forms and provided his photo ID for the background check, which is required to purchase a firearm!
NBC 2
Charlotte County woman arrested for attempting to steal thousands in merchandise from multiple Walmarts
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Charlotte County was arrested after attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple Walmarts in Collier County. Emily Sturgis, 46, drove from Port Charlotte with a partner to go shopping at Walmart in Collier County, according to the Collier...
Mysuncoast.com
Child found alone in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
cw34.com
Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
Bradenton man dies in crash on I-4 in Polk County
A man has died and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning.
Florida construction worker killed when crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was killed on Wednesday after he was crushed by a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, authorities said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Port Tampa Bay at 11:07 a.m. EST. Deputies said the worker...
WINKNEWS.com
2 dead, 1 injured following barricaded subject in DeSoto County
DeSoto County deputies say one man is dead and a woman is injured following an incident with a barricaded suspect on SW Charlotte Street. The barricaded suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after deputies entered the home to clear the residence. All nearby roadways were shut down...
Construction worker dies after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay
A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
classiccountry1045.com
Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.
On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
45-Year-Old Heather Ellis Has Been Located Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – Heather Ellis has been located and is home safe, according to police. The Sarasota Police Department was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing adult. Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500
NBC 2
Red tide alert issued for Lee County and South Marco Beach in Collier County
The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide blooming in both Lee and Collier County. According to FDOH, water samples taken on November 14 found red tide blooming near Boca Grande Pass, Captiva Pass, Red Fish Pass, Buck Key near. Blind...
NBC 2
Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
Englewood Beach Waterfest will go on despite red tide levels
Beach goers explain why Waterfest should happen and the president of Waterfest announces that there will be free admission.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
