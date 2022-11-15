ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 2

Port Charlotte pharmacist arrested for stealing over $90K in medication

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A pharmacist in Port Charlotte was arrested for stealing more than $90,000 worth of medication from a Winn Dixie on 3280 Tamiami Trail. Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17, after surveillance footage caught him removing medication from the shelf and placing it in a plastic bag, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Six people have been arrested in North Port for doing unlicensed repair work in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and three more are being sought, police say. The North Port Police Department has been a member of an unlicensed contractor task force, along with the...
NORTH PORT, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Convicted Felon On Gun Charges

Earlier this month, Fabio Guzman attempted to go gun shopping. He checked out a few different firearms before deciding on an S.A.R. Arms AR-15 platform semi-automatic pistol and an I.O. INC Sporter AK-47 platform semi-automatic pistol. He even completed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) forms and provided his photo ID for the background check, which is required to purchase a firearm!
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Child found alone in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
BRADENTON, FL
cw34.com

Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 dead, 1 injured following barricaded subject in DeSoto County

DeSoto County deputies say one man is dead and a woman is injured following an incident with a barricaded suspect on SW Charlotte Street. The barricaded suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after deputies entered the home to clear the residence. All nearby roadways were shut down...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.

On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Red tide alert issued for Lee County and South Marco Beach in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide blooming in both Lee and Collier County. According to FDOH, water samples taken on November 14 found red tide blooming near Boca Grande Pass, Captiva Pass, Red Fish Pass, Buck Key near. Blind...
NBC 2

Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL

