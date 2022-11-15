Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Related
AdWeek
Former NBC Boston Reporter Karen Hensel Sues Station
Former WBTS reporter Karen Hensel has filed a lawsuit against the station alleging sexual harassment and retaliation in federal court lawsuit. Hensel, who now works for WSVN in Miami, said she was fired from NBC Boston in 2019 after failing to disclose that she was dating the police chief of a nearby town.
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools
BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
iheart.com
Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 10 of Unsolved: Worcester, Part 2 of 'The Mysterious Murder of Nereida Melendez on Graduation Day,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released the final episode of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
WCVB
Dead fetus or baby discovered in freezer of Boston apartment, authorities say
BOSTON — A death investigation was underway after authorities discovered what appeared to be a dead fetus or baby inside the freezer of an apartment on East Broadway in South Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Video from the scene showed police and detectives entering and leaving...
25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile
No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
Massachusetts High School in Turmoil Over ‘Disgusting’ Hazing Video
A group of Massachusetts high school football players and their coaches have been suspended, and the school’s entire football season canned, after a deeply disturbing hazing incident was captured in a viral video.Police now say they anticipate filing criminal charges against some of the Haverhill High School teammates, some of whom are over 18 years old. In the video, obtained by Boston 25 News, three Haverhill students—one of them wearing a Haverhill football shirt—can be seen dragging a reported freshman across the floor and stripping his clothes off. Then, a fourth teammate wearing only underwear straddles his head and commits...
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
fallriverreporter.com
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
Wife of BU professor who died falling through rusty staircase sues MBTA
On Thursday, the wife of a Boston University professor who died falling through a rusty staircase near JFK/UMass Station last September filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA and the state’s department of transportation. On Sept. 11, 2021, David K. Jones, 40, of Milton was jogging up a...
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
Mayor Wu says she and Gov. Baker see Mass. & Cass needs differently
"The reality is that I will not be happy or satisfied until all of the people who are on our waitlist ... have a smooth, humane, and effective system that they can be plugged into." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday said she believes she and Gov. Charlie Baker simply...
Kevin Donnellan indicted on murder charge in connection with death of Ryan C. Anderson
An Auburn man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his boyfriend in October. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was indicted on a murder charge Friday after his 29-year-old boyfriend, Ryan C. Anderson, was found dead inside his Millbury home on October 1, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced.
‘It’s ludicrous’: Amid Boston gun violence, frustration grows over cut community outreach program
BOSTON, Ma.--In the month of October, Boston had 22 shootings and 7 murders. As gun violence continues in the city, people are frustrated an outreach program committed to combatting it is shutting down. SOAR will stop services in January for some of the city’s most underserved communities like Mattapan, Roxbury,...
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
Worcester Police Dept. has paid out millions in lawsuits over the years
While it’s unclear what specifically has triggered the Department of Justice and United States Attorney Rachael Rollins Office’s federal probe into the Worcester Police Department, the department has paid out millions to settle lawsuits against the department in the last decade. And several lawsuits are ongoing. Federal officials...
whdh.com
Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3