Former NBC Boston Reporter Karen Hensel Sues Station

Former WBTS reporter Karen Hensel has filed a lawsuit against the station alleging sexual harassment and retaliation in federal court lawsuit. Hensel, who now works for WSVN in Miami, said she was fired from NBC Boston in 2019 after failing to disclose that she was dating the police chief of a nearby town.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools

BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 10 of Unsolved: Worcester, Part 2 of 'The Mysterious Murder of Nereida Melendez on Graduation Day,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released the final episode of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts High School in Turmoil Over ‘Disgusting’ Hazing Video

A group of Massachusetts high school football players and their coaches have been suspended, and the school’s entire football season canned, after a deeply disturbing hazing incident was captured in a viral video.Police now say they anticipate filing criminal charges against some of the Haverhill High School teammates, some of whom are over 18 years old. In the video, obtained by Boston 25 News, three Haverhill students—one of them wearing a Haverhill football shirt—can be seen dragging a reported freshman across the floor and stripping his clothes off. Then, a fourth teammate wearing only underwear straddles his head and commits...
HAVERHILL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer

Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case

By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

