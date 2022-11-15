Read full article on original website
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
'A Christmas Story' House jokes about already finding a buyer for iconic Cleveland property: See their post
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published when the house first went up for sale on Nov. 14, 2022. As a blizzard of buzz has been swirling around the house from "A Christmas Story" going up for sale in Cleveland, the owner has jumped into the social media conversation with a joke about finding a buyer for the iconic property.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Tremont townhouse with downtown skyline views can be yours for under $700K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In real estate, location is everything. And in Cleveland, Tremont is one of the best. Located a stone’s throw from downtown, easily accessible from three major highways and yet nestled in its own corner of the city, the neighborhood is one the region’s most eclectic, brimming with trendy restaurants, bars, art galleries and boutiques. It’s also one of the most active, too, with gyms, parks and a section of the Towpath Trail. And the views can’t be beat. One of the city’s famous Cleveland signs is here.
clevelandmagazine.com
Holiday Spirit: Party at These 7 Christmas Pop-up Bars in Cleveland
Get elfed up all across Northeast Ohio at these festive bar experiences. By Annie Nickoloff. Looking for a fun way to enjoy the holidays? There are plenty of festive bars in Northeast Ohio that pop up just for the season, bringing flavorful cocktails, cheery tunes and loads of green and red decorations to familiar haunts.
‘A Christmas Story’ House owner addresses 'a lot of concerns out there' amid sale of Cleveland landmark
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. A Christmas Story House in Cleveland “will always be an experience and attraction for fans to visit.”. That’s the message from current owner...
Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
'A Christmas Story' House to remain open despite going up for sale in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — When news first broke that the house from A Christmas Story went up for sale in Cleveland, some film fans were wondering what that meant for tours of the property – especially as we enter the holiday season. No need to worry!. Officials connected with the...
'A Christmas Story' cast members look to make bid for iconic Cleveland house for sale
CLEVELAND — 3News has confirmed that cast members from the 1983 film A Christmas Story are working to make an offer on the iconic house in Tremont that is now for sale. The house, used in the filming of the holiday classic, went on the market on Monday, along with 1.3 acres of land and several other buildings.
Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House reacts after putting property up for sale in Cleveland: 'Piece of nostalgic Americana'
CLEVELAND — "Wow. Now it's real." With the iconic leg lamp glowing in the window behind him, Brian Jones officially put the house from A Christmas Story up for sale in Cleveland. “We’re all in. Let’s go. Let’s do this," Jones told 3News as we exclusively broke the story...
Thrift stores offer high-end holiday decor at bargain prices
MEDINA, Ohio -- For those who want to set a vintage holiday table this year, there are places to find elegance that isn’t expensive. Two Northeast Ohio shops also allow customers to practice another time-honored holiday tradition -- giving to others. “The great thing is that all the money...
Wolf Pack Chorus to Open in Former Club Isabella Property in Little Italy
Chef Chris Wolf will open the 'modern brasserie' in January
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
rejournals.com
Faber-Castell USA chooses Ohio city for its 143,000-square-foot office, distribution center
Writing and drawing supply company Faber-Castell USA Inc, has selected its new headquarters, a 143,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Independence, Ohio. Since 1999, Faber-Castell USA has been headquartered in Cleveland, as a result of the purchase of Cleveland-based company Creativity for Kids. Faber-Castell has 85 employees that will be joining them in their new facility, with plans to add an additional 15 new jobs with the move.
Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action
CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
WKYC
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
The signal, also known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon, is located at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
What’s the best grocery store in Akron?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Cleveland's Public Square being plagued by rats
CLEVELAND — Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland's Public Square. Rat sightings are running rampant. In fact, Public Square resident Kayla Wells says the rodent issue has never been this bad. "It was disgusting," she tells 3News. Her biggest concern is for her two...
Remaking the Market: A conversation with former West Side Market manager Amanda Dempsey
CLEVELAND — Two weeks ago, 3News told you about the West Side Market's progress in its 10-month-plan to transition to non-profit management. It was the kick off to a new series called "Remaking the Market", where we introduce you to the people on the advisory board and what perspective they bring.
WKYC
A solution for failing teeth!
WKYC
