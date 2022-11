University of Delaware Police are investigating the report of a burglary that occurred in a residence hall on east campus today, Nov. 17. The investigation is ongoing. Members of the University community are reminded to be aware of who is entering buildings; do not allow individuals you don’t know to “tailgate” into your residence hall. For students living in a suite-style residence hall, be sure to secure the doors to both your personal space as well as entry to the common living space in the suite. Be sure to secure first-floor windows. Call 911 to report suspicious activity.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO