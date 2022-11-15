ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County residents can now apply in-person for rental assistance program

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County residents impacted by COVID-19 can now apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities.

The county and its partners will help people complete applications and upload the required documents onsite.

“Our goal is to help our residents remain sheltered,” said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner.

The onsite application process will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, GA 30297
  • Clayton County Police Headquarters Community Room, 7911 McDonough St., Jonesboro, GA 30236
  • Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274

There will be additional dates and locations:

Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Living Faith Tabernacle, 5800 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, GA 30297
  • Clayton County Police Headquarters Community Room, 7911 McDonough St., Jonesboro, GA 30236
  • Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale, GA 30296

Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Clayton County Police Headquarters Community Room, 7911 McDonough St., Jonesboro, GA 30236
  • Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274
  • Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Rd., Rex, GA 30273

For more information about the ERAP, call 770-347-0212 or 855-252-9249.

