Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year

In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed

Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: A new starter? And other takeaways from loss to Clippers

If you are into watching missed shots, then you were in for a treat in the Detroit Pistons’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, because the bricks were flying. Detroit jumped out to a lead early after holding the Clippers to just 15 points in the first quarter but they gave it all back in the second half when they couldn’t buy a basket.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

3 former Braves who could come back this offseason

The Atlanta Braves don’t have many holes to fill in free agency for 2023 but there are some former players who could return and help the roster. There are certainly some big-ticket items that the Atlanta Braves will be focused on in free agency ahead of the 2023 MLB season. Retaining Dansby Swanson or potentially replacing him with the likes of Trea Turner is likely the top order of business. Then this is also a team that could be in the market for Jacob deGrom or another top arm on the market.
ATLANTA, GA
