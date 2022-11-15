The Cato Institute's fall "Cato's Letter" newsletter publishes a speech I gave at Cato on America's racial classification system. It begins:. Racial classifications by law have been as American as apple pie, since at least the 19th century. Modern Americans tend to shake their heads with revulsion when they think about or read about the lengths that government authorities went to back in the day to determine who was black for purposes of Jim Crow laws, or who was Asian for purposes of racist immigration and naturalization laws. But the irony is that while we don't really think about it very often, racial classification dictated by government rules is more common today than probably ever before in American history. So many common activities—when you register your kid for school, when you apply for a job, when you apply for a mortgage and many other everyday occurrences—involve checking a box saying first whether you're Hispanic or not and then which racial group you consider yourself to be a member of.

4 DAYS AGO