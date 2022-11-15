Read full article on original website
Challenge to U of Alabama's "Free Speech Zone" Policy Can Proceed, Under Alabama Campus Free Speech Act
Today's decision of the Alabama Supreme Court in Young Americans for Liberty v. St. John holds that a University of Alabama "free speech zone" policy violates the Alabama Campus Free Speech Act, which generally requires state universities to implement policies (and which is based in some measure on the Goldwater Institute campus free speech proposal):
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Judge Ho Boycotts Yale. Yale Boycotts U.S. News Rankings.
Yale Law School is withdrawing from the rankings compiled by the U.S. News World Report. The rationale? The rankings are biased against the progressive institution!. "The U.S. News rankings are profoundly flawed," Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken said. "Its approach not only fails to advance the legal profession, but stands squarely in the way of progress."
Third Circuit Reaffirms that Even Nonviolent Felons May Lose Second Amendment Rights
The case is Range v. Attorney General, an opinion jointly authored by Judges Patty Schwartz, Cheryl Ann Krause, and Jane Roth; it's the first circuit case to deal with the issue under the Bruen framework, and it has (following Bruen's instructions) a long and detailed historical analysis. Here's the quick summary of the result:
The Originalist Debate About Affirmative Action
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last month in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, which asks whether state colleges and universities should be prohibited from using race as a factor in determining admissions. Under Supreme Court precedent, when the government (including a state university) takes race into account, the government's actions are subject to "strict scrutiny," the most searching form of judicial review. To satisfy strict scrutiny review, the government must show, first, that its actions serve a "compelling interest," and, second, that its actions are "narrowly tailored" to achieve that interest. Strict scrutiny is typically a high judicial hurdle to clear.
"The Sordid Business of Dividing Us Up"
The Cato Institute's fall "Cato's Letter" newsletter publishes a speech I gave at Cato on America's racial classification system. It begins:. Racial classifications by law have been as American as apple pie, since at least the 19th century. Modern Americans tend to shake their heads with revulsion when they think about or read about the lengths that government authorities went to back in the day to determine who was black for purposes of Jim Crow laws, or who was Asian for purposes of racist immigration and naturalization laws. But the irony is that while we don't really think about it very often, racial classification dictated by government rules is more common today than probably ever before in American history. So many common activities—when you register your kid for school, when you apply for a job, when you apply for a mortgage and many other everyday occurrences—involve checking a box saying first whether you're Hispanic or not and then which racial group you consider yourself to be a member of.
Who Would Win?: APA Vacatur Versus National Injunction
If you have elementary school age children, you probably know about the "Who Would Win?" books. The conceit is straightforward: posit two animals, and ask which of them would prevail in a struggle. Lion versus tiger, whale versus giant squid, tyrannosaurus rex versus velociraptor. For those who have followed the debate over national injunctions, we now have a new entry in this genre: APA vacatur versus national injunction.
Brickbat: Irish Eyes
The Irish government has vowed to pass by the end of the year the Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offenses Bill, which would make speech and other communication that could incite hatred on the basis of color, disability, national or ethnic origin, race, religion, gender, sex characteristics, or sexual orientation illegal even if that speech does not actually incite violence or hatred. The law would also make it illegal to possess material that could incite hatred.
Brickbat: A Mockery of Justice
A Nigerian court has sentenced Mubarak Isa Muhammed and Muhammed Bula to 20 lashes each, fined them $25 each, and ordered them to clean the court building for 30 days after they pleaded guilty to mocking a government official. The duo made a TikTok video making fun of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state of Kano, for alleged corruption and sleeping on the job.
The ACLU Says California's Ban on COVID-19 'Misinformation' From Doctors Is Gratuitous and Unconstitutional
A California law that threatens to punish doctors who disseminate COVID-19 "misinformation" is gratuitous and unconstitutional, two chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argue in a brief they filed in federal court last week. The ACLU of Northern California and the ACLU of Southern California say decisions by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which includes California, make it clear that the law, A.B. 2098, is inconsistent with the First Amendment.
