Jeff Gude appreciative of chance to be a Scrooge Candidate

(Atlantic) Jeff Gude, of First Whitney Bank, is in the running for Atlantic’s annual scrooge contest.

He has learned a lot about how the Atlantic Food Pantry operates. “It really has been quite eye opening on the amount of volunteers that make this go. It’s really quite impressive to see a community our size come together this time of year and do this campaign. That’ goes back to Big ‘E’ Hoover and now her daughters are taking it over to make sure her legacy keeps going. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”

Donations for Gude’s campaign can be dropped off at five different sites. “I have drop boxes at First Whitney Bank’s main and branch locations, Fareway, Duke Rentals, and the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. I have boxes for food items and also cannisters for cash donations as well.”

The candidate that comes up with the most donations will serve as Grand Marshal of the Lighted Parade at 6:00 p.m. on December 3rd.