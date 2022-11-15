ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

americanmilitarynews.com

2nd billionaire, fmr. Trump ally disavows Trump for 2024

Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire CEO of private equity giant Blackstone Inc., is the latest of former President Donald Trump’s richest allies to disavow his third run for the presidency. Schwarzman told Axios that Trump, whom the CEO advised while he was in the Oval Office, will not have his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Why DeSantis is shrugging off Trump — for now

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing a conundrum as he weighs a potential bid for the White House: how to deal with former President Trump. The recently reelected Florida governor and rising conservative star has long maintained a friendly alliance with Trump, who helped DeSantis across the finish line during his long shot 2018 primary campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

WaPo sources: Trump had no nefarious motive for Mar-A-Lago boxes; ego drove him for keepsakes

Investigators are starting to think former President Donald Trump was motivated by nothing more nefarious than his ego and stubbornness when he hoarded boxes of classified material at his Mar-A-Lago club, anonymous sources have told the Washington Post. The news about an investigation thought to be a serious challenge to Trump’s political standing comes days after he officially launched his third campaign for the presidency.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden signs G20 declaration to ‘build on success’ of vaccine passports

President Joe Biden and 19 top world leaders recently signed off on a call to “build on the success” of “digital COVID-19 certificates.” The European Union and many others have referred to such certificates as “vaccine passports.”. World leaders at the annual G20 summit, which...
americanmilitarynews.com

An official US Army app had Russian code, could have harvested data for Russia says report

An app for a key U.S. Army base was developed by a company that’s registered for business in Russia. Reuters believes it could have been compelled to harvest data for the Russian government, potentially putting critical U.S. military data into the hands of one of its top geopolitical adversaries. The company has denied sharing data with the Russian government.
MARYLAND STATE

