Related
americanmilitarynews.com
2nd billionaire, fmr. Trump ally disavows Trump for 2024
Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire CEO of private equity giant Blackstone Inc., is the latest of former President Donald Trump’s richest allies to disavow his third run for the presidency. Schwarzman told Axios that Trump, whom the CEO advised while he was in the Oval Office, will not have his...
Why DeSantis is shrugging off Trump — for now
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing a conundrum as he weighs a potential bid for the White House: how to deal with former President Trump. The recently reelected Florida governor and rising conservative star has long maintained a friendly alliance with Trump, who helped DeSantis across the finish line during his long shot 2018 primary campaign.
Larry Hogan lambastes GOP for 'toxic politics' that thwarted red wave
Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan prodded the Republican Party to conduct some soul-searching after "repeatedly" losing "to a really bad team" and called for new leadership.
americanmilitarynews.com
WaPo sources: Trump had no nefarious motive for Mar-A-Lago boxes; ego drove him for keepsakes
Investigators are starting to think former President Donald Trump was motivated by nothing more nefarious than his ego and stubbornness when he hoarded boxes of classified material at his Mar-A-Lago club, anonymous sources have told the Washington Post. The news about an investigation thought to be a serious challenge to Trump’s political standing comes days after he officially launched his third campaign for the presidency.
americanmilitarynews.com
Kari Lake calls for a do-over election after 70 voting machines failed in Maricopa County
Republican candidate Kari Lake is calling for a partial do-over in Arizona’s governor election. It’s the most high-profile dispute yet to emerge in a midterm cycle that handed defeats to Lake and other candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Lake’s race was called in favor of her...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden signs G20 declaration to ‘build on success’ of vaccine passports
President Joe Biden and 19 top world leaders recently signed off on a call to “build on the success” of “digital COVID-19 certificates.” The European Union and many others have referred to such certificates as “vaccine passports.”. World leaders at the annual G20 summit, which...
americanmilitarynews.com
The Bidens will hold a Friendsgiving with military families at Cherry Point in NC
North Carolina may be sending holiday spirit to the White House in the form of two locally raised turkeys to be pardoned, but President Joe Biden is also visiting the state as part of Thanksgiving celebrations. On Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, plans...
americanmilitarynews.com
An official US Army app had Russian code, could have harvested data for Russia says report
An app for a key U.S. Army base was developed by a company that’s registered for business in Russia. Reuters believes it could have been compelled to harvest data for the Russian government, potentially putting critical U.S. military data into the hands of one of its top geopolitical adversaries. The company has denied sharing data with the Russian government.
