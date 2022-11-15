Read full article on original website
Is Anybody But Trump Excited About the 2024 Election Beginning?
Didn't we just have an election? Yes, yes we did. In fact, the outcome of some 2022 midterm contests is still unknown. Nonetheless, former President Donald Trump has announced his next presidential run, thus kicking off the 2024 election season already. <bangs head against wall repeatedly>. Why did Trump choose...
Donald Trump Announces He Will Run for President in 2024
Donald Trump announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, ending more than a year of speculation. In an announcement from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the former president hyped the record of his first term, with his usual mix of brags and fabrication. He even intimated that China may have interfered in the 2020 election because of how tough he had been on the country as president.
Republicans Contemplate a Post-Trump World
Surprising exactly nobody, former President Donald Trump this week revealed that he'll seek to return to the White House in 2024. While anticipated, the announcement was somewhat muted given the underwhelming midterm performance of Republicans who gained no ground in the Senate and barely took the House despite high inflation and the unpopularity of Democratic President Joe Biden.
12 Republicans Support Same-Sex Marriage in Key Senate Vote
A bill that would provide federal protection to same-sex marriages cleared a crucial hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Twelve Republican senators voted to advance the bill—enough to remove the possibility of a filibuster. The 62–37 vote sets up the Respect for Marriage Act to easily pass the...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
Biden's 'Made In America' Plan Is Bullying Homeowners Off Their Land to Build a Taxpayer-Subsidized Chip Plant
Michelle Nuzzo-Kelly remembers feeling somewhat bewildered the first time someone called and offered to buy her house out of the blue. She recalls putting the agent on speaker so he could hear the hammering going on in the background. "That's the sound of a brand new roof being installed," she told him. It was a $10,000 expense—hardly the sort of thing you'd do if you planned to move. That was in September 2020.
Nancy Pelosi Embodied America's Gerontocracy Problem
Anyone who pays even a modest bit of attention to politics is probably aware that America is ruled by a group of leaders who likely would have been forced into retirement long ago in a more normal profession. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were the oldest pair of major party...
Amusing Passage from Gateway Pundit's Motion for TRO to Get Press Credentials
Understandably, the nation is fixated on this election. This is a matter of great national importance, and its importance stretches far beyond Arizona's borders. It is no surprise that there is great skepticism on one side of the political divide and there is unqualified trust on the other. Society has degraded to the point that many Americans are skeptical of the good faith, the competence, and the bias of governmental institutions. However, this skepticism almost always comes down as a "Red" versus "Blue" issue. If a Republican makes a claim, one can expect "Team Blue" to scream at the top of their lungs that she must be corrupt, or worse. If a Democrat does the same, the "Red Team" is not going to take her statement at face value. We then depend on the press, such as it is, to inform us all so that we can at least hope to know what in tarnation is going on.
Republicans Need an Actual Plan To Grow the Economy
After disappointing midterm election results for Republicans, many understandably pin blame on corrosive figures like former President Donald Trump. His losing record is impressive considering his cultlike persona appeal with MAGA voters. If Republicans finally learn to shed Trump and his ilk it will be a good thing. However, there's another looming issue for Republicans: their policy agenda (if this mishmash deserves such a name).
What's Next for Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Who Forced a Runoff in the Georgia Senate Race?
Chase Oliver is having a moment. Last week, he scored more than 2 percent of the vote in Georgia's closely watched Senate race—enough to force a runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D–Ga.) and Trump-backed Republican challenger Herschel Walker because neither candidate received more than 50 percent. That threw Oliver briefly into the national spotlight and made him a target for partisans on both sides who leveled accusations of spoiling the race for their preferred candidate. He got an interview on CNN, a segment on Fox Business' Kennedy, a neat profile from Vice, and an interview with Rolling Stone. Not bad for a guy who didn't win.
Election Aftershocks for Cyberlaw
We open this episode of the Cyberlaw Podcast by considering the (still evolving) results of the 2022 federal election. Adam Klein and I trade thoughts on what Congress will do. Adam sees two years in which the Senate does a lot of nominations, the House does a lot of investigations, and neither does much legislation. Which could leave renewal of a critically important intelligence authority, Section 702 of FISA, out in the cold. As supporters of renewal, Adam and I conclude that the best hope for the provision is to package it with trust-building measures to guard against partisan misuse of national security authorities.
States Stubbornly Slow To Fix Antiquated Alcohol Laws
Last week's election results contained many surprises, including the failure of the much-ballyhooed "red wave." Another surprising result was the unexpected difficulty that alcohol-related ballot initiatives ran into in Colorado. Coloradans had three different alcohol ballot initiatives to choose from on their ballots this year. The topics they covered ran...
Federal Gay Marriage Bill Returns to Senate for Lame-Duck Session Vote
After suspending consideration of a bill that would legally enshrine federal recognition of same-sex marriage in September, Senate supporters yesterday announced they were moving forward again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) officially filed the Respect for Marriage Act on Monday to start the process of trying to get it passed.
National Injunction vs. Vacatur: The Tension Intensifies
Two days ago I wrote about the brewing battle between (1) one district court's national injunction against the lifting of Title 42 and (2) another district court's purported vacatur of Title 42. Later that day there was another development. Judge Sullivan of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued this minute order in the docket:
A Federal Court Blocks Florida's Stop WOKE Act. Again.
On Thursday, a federal court decided that Florida cannot try to control what opinions public college professors can espouse in class—a decisive victory for opponents of the state's Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the "Stop WOKE Act." A lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
Who Would Win?: APA Vacatur Versus National Injunction
If you have elementary school age children, you probably know about the "Who Would Win?" books. The conceit is straightforward: posit two animals, and ask which of them would prevail in a struggle. Lion versus tiger, whale versus giant squid, tyrannosaurus rex versus velociraptor. For those who have followed the debate over national injunctions, we now have a new entry in this genre: APA vacatur versus national injunction.
