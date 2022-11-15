Read full article on original website
When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Reading, P.A. (WHTM) — After winning an overtime thriller to get to the state semifinals, Lower Dauphin needed more magic to advance to another state championship on Wednesday night. The Falcons faced District I’s Conestoga in a back and forth affair at Exeter Township, with the Falcons taking multiple leads but the Pioneers continuing to […]
PennLive.com
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3
On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report, Dan and Ep caught up with former Middletown and current Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers. The Raiders claimed the program’s first District 3 victory last week and are now headed to Rocco Ortenzio Stadium Friday for a showdown with top-seed Bishop McDevitt.
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star QB Jayden Bradford Has Penn State in top 4
Jayden Bradford, a Class of 2024 four-star quarterback out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State is one of them. Louisville, NC State and South Carolina are also in the running. Bradford is the No. 9 prospect in Florida, the No. 9 quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Get to know the new site of the PIAA soccer championships
The PIAA soccer championships will move to a new venue this year with eight title games set for Friday and Saturday at Eagle View Middle School’s Bobby Rahal Toyota Field on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Since 1998, the state finals have been played at...
Palmyra punches ticket to state championship
SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Revenge is a dish best served cold. And on a bone chilling November night, Palmyra got theirs by defeating Gwynedd Mercy 3-1 to advance to the PIAA Class 2A state championship game. The Hurricanes knocked Palmyra out in the quarterfinals of last year’s state tournament. Katie Lintz, Cam Standish, and Alicia […]
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling’s Weight Class Shifts Paying Dividends Early On
Fresh off of its first win of the season Friday over Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling is basking in its new and successful lineup. Three Nittany Lions made their debuts, while a number of others finally found their place in the starting lineup. Perhaps most notably, Beau Bartlett made his...
Former Harrisburg basketball coach Kirk Smallwood honored by city with his own day
Kirk Smallwood has been Harrisburg’s boys basketball coach for the better part of four decades, spanning two long stints at the helm. This season will be the Cougars first without him since 1993. After a career that included 678 wins, nine district titles and two state championships, the city...
Northern York Marching Band finishes second at 2022 Cavalcade of Bands
The Northern York High School marching band, under the direction of Andrew Sheffer, got second place in the Yankee A Division of the 2022 Cavalcade of Bands competition at Hersheypark Stadium over the weekend, Nov. 12, 2022. Cavalcade Championships Yankee A.
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
theslateonline.com
CJ’s American Pub and Grill in Shippensburg set to close by end of year
CJ’s American Pub and Grill is a restaurant in Shippensburg. They have been serving food and beverages for just over 10 years. Unfortunately, their time is coming to a close. CJ’s is well loved within the community. They advertise “Great food, drinks, and atmosphere.” According to many reviews online,...
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
WGAL
News 8 checks road conditions in the Susquehanna Valley
With snow and rain falling in parts of the Susquehanna Valley, News 8 is checking on road conditions. Watch the video above for more on what's happening in York and Cumberland counties.
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food
November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right. There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
