Shippensburg, PA

PennLive.com

‘There’s no doubt in my mind Kevin will be playing on Saturdays’: Freshman Brown continuing family legacy at Harrisburg

When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pollock punches Lower Dauphin’s ticket to state title

Reading, P.A. (WHTM) — After winning an overtime thriller to get to the state semifinals, Lower Dauphin needed more magic to advance to another state championship on Wednesday night. The Falcons faced District I’s Conestoga in a back and forth affair at Exeter Township, with the Falcons taking multiple leads but the Pioneers continuing to […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3

On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report, Dan and Ep caught up with former Middletown and current Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers. The Raiders claimed the program’s first District 3 victory last week and are now headed to Rocco Ortenzio Stadium Friday for a showdown with top-seed Bishop McDevitt.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2024 4-Star QB Jayden Bradford Has Penn State in top 4

Jayden Bradford, a Class of 2024 four-star quarterback out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State is one of them. Louisville, NC State and South Carolina are also in the running. Bradford is the No. 9 prospect in Florida, the No. 9 quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Get to know the new site of the PIAA soccer championships

The PIAA soccer championships will move to a new venue this year with eight title games set for Friday and Saturday at Eagle View Middle School’s Bobby Rahal Toyota Field on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Since 1998, the state finals have been played at...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Palmyra punches ticket to state championship

SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Revenge is a dish best served cold. And on a bone chilling November night, Palmyra got theirs by defeating Gwynedd Mercy 3-1 to advance to the PIAA Class 2A state championship game. The Hurricanes knocked Palmyra out in the quarterfinals of last year’s state tournament. Katie Lintz, Cam Standish, and Alicia […]
PALMYRA, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
theslateonline.com

CJ’s American Pub and Grill in Shippensburg set to close by end of year

CJ’s American Pub and Grill is a restaurant in Shippensburg. They have been serving food and beverages for just over 10 years. Unfortunately, their time is coming to a close. CJ’s is well loved within the community. They advertise “Great food, drinks, and atmosphere.” According to many reviews online,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru

Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

