ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Parish, LA

Webster Parish tow truck driver saves woman stuck in burning car; sheriff gives him special life-saving award

By Rachael Thomas, Tayler Davis
KSLA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Riot breaks out at east Ruston home

A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Webster Parish man honored after rescuing woman from fiery car

Shreveport Green says while plastic bags are convenient to use, they cause a number of problems for people, marine animals and the environment. Blood drive held in memory of City Marshall Charlie Caldwell. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Caldwell died back in mid-June when he fell off a boat in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was struck and killed in the early morning on Friday, Nov. 11. Officals say Markeil G. Tyson was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in a motel parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Benton teen found safe

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Bossier deputies respond to active shooter hoax at Benton High School

BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating an active shooter hoax at Benton High School just before noon Wednesday. Dispatchers received a call about a man dressed in all black at the school with a long gun. Deputies quickly responded to the school and found no evidence of...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Coroner's office identifies man killed in parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. According to the coroner, at least two tractor-trailer rigs struck Markeil G. Tyson before dawn in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He died on the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Units respond to abandoned house fire near Ashland

(Ashland)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #8 with mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #2 and #9 responded to the scene of a structure fire on Nov. 16 around 12 pm in the 1200 block of La. Hwy 153 near Ashland according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KTBS

Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player

RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
ktalnews.com

CPSO seizes thousands in drugs, cash after searching parolee’s home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested. According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department reports finding a missing infant at a rest stop. On Monday, Nov. 14, the department posted on Facebook that two of its officers got a tip about the possible presence of a missing 6-month-old baby at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau. Officers got there and said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.
GREENWOOD, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy