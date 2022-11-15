Webster Parish tow truck driver saves woman stuck in burning car; sheriff gives him special life-saving award

Read full article on original website
KSLA
Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
KSLA
Parkway High teen runs away; Bossier Crime Stoppers asks public for help
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A teenager, Thomas Todd, 16, is missing from Bossier City. On Nov. 3, Todd ran away from home. Todd was last seen at Parkway High School. On Nov. 15, Bossier Crime Stoppers posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help in finding the missing teen.
KSLA
Webster Parish man honored after rescuing woman from fiery car
Shreveport Green says while plastic bags are convenient to use, they cause a number of problems for people, marine animals and the environment. Blood drive held in memory of City Marshall Charlie Caldwell. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Caldwell died back in mid-June when he fell off a boat in...
KSLA
Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was struck and killed in the early morning on Friday, Nov. 11. Officals say Markeil G. Tyson was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in a motel parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ktalnews.com
Missing Benton teen found safe
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
KTBS
Bossier deputies respond to active shooter hoax at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating an active shooter hoax at Benton High School just before noon Wednesday. Dispatchers received a call about a man dressed in all black at the school with a long gun. Deputies quickly responded to the school and found no evidence of...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to Hold Holiday Food Drive
It's that time of year to start thinking of those less fortunate. Thankfully in our community, there are several options in place to do what you can to help those in need. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will be holding a food drive to help those that may otherwise go hungry during this season of giving and caring.
KTBS
Coroner's office identifies man killed in parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. According to the coroner, at least two tractor-trailer rigs struck Markeil G. Tyson before dawn in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He died on the scene.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Units respond to abandoned house fire near Ashland
(Ashland)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #8 with mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #2 and #9 responded to the scene of a structure fire on Nov. 16 around 12 pm in the 1200 block of La. Hwy 153 near Ashland according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KTBS
Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
KSLA
Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Baby bear Andy comes dressed up to meet KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An adorable little teddy bear puppy has come to visit KSLA from Parish Paws. On Nov. 18, adorable pup Andy was a little grouchy being dressed up as a teddy bear for his visit to KSLA, even then he is still well-behaved. Andy was born in...
ktalnews.com
Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
ktalnews.com
CPSO seizes thousands in drugs, cash after searching parolee’s home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested. According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old...
KSLA
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department reports finding a missing infant at a rest stop. On Monday, Nov. 14, the department posted on Facebook that two of its officers got a tip about the possible presence of a missing 6-month-old baby at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau. Officers got there and said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.
