KARE
Burn off Thanksgiving dinner on 'Free Park Day'
ST PAUL, Minn. — After a day of gobbling up turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and other Thanksgiving favorites you have the opportunity to take advantage of a deal only offered four times a year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR.) All entrance fees will be waived at...
KARE
Why cats pawsitively love St. Paul-based Purrniture Cat Furniture
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Ask Darryl Michaelson about his company — designing and manufacturing cat furniture — and he'll tell you, "It's a happy business." A happy business that started as a hobby. When Michaelson was 24 years old, he wanted to get his pets a cat...
KARE
SPPS Board approves three-year extension for Superintendent Joe Gothard
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Public Schools Board of Education approved Dr. Joe Gothard's three-year contract extension as the district's superintendent at Tuesday's board meeting. The board voted unanimously to extend Gothard's contract, which will go into effect July 1, 2023, and go through Jun 30, 2026.
