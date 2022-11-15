ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

WWMTCw

Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Goshen man killed in two car crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Goshen man on Wednesday. According to police, a Chrysler 200 was heading south on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15 around 7:46 a.m.
GOSHEN, IN
wtvbam.com

Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
BRONSON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Winter storm causes traffic crash near Dorr 131 exit

US-131 northbound and southbound lanes Friday morning were closed at 142nd Avenue to north of the Kent County line for many accidents. Crews were trying to move vehicles up and off the roadway. Traffic is backing up quickly. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department advised motorists driving in that area to...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)

The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
MARSHALL, MI
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
103.3 WKFR

Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death

During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI

