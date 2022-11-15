Read full article on original website
Related
1 hurt in rollover crash in Park Township
A Three Rivers man is in the hospital after a Friday morning crash in Park Township.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers man taken to hospital following crash in Park Township
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver lost control of their vehicle near the area of north US-131 and Muskrat Road in Park Township, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office,. Tyriq Perryman, 22, of Three Rivers went off the road and the vehicle overturned, deputies said. Winter Weather...
20-car pileup closes US-131 in Alamo Township
A crash on US-131 involving over 20 vehicles has closed the southbound freeway in Alamo Township.
WWMTCw
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
WWMTCw
20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
WNDU
Goshen man killed in two car crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Goshen man on Wednesday. According to police, a Chrysler 200 was heading south on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15 around 7:46 a.m.
wtvbam.com
Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
Person killed after being hit by a train in Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a train vs pedestrian accident on Thursday at around 10:19 p.m.
townbroadcast.com
Winter storm causes traffic crash near Dorr 131 exit
US-131 northbound and southbound lanes Friday morning were closed at 142nd Avenue to north of the Kent County line for many accidents. Crews were trying to move vehicles up and off the roadway. Traffic is backing up quickly. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department advised motorists driving in that area to...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Driver, passenger seriously injured in crash while fleeing police
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured early Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a crash while fleeing Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies. The driver and passenger suffered serious injuries, police said. Their names were not released. The incident began around 1:30 a.m. when sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a...
Kalamazoo man held girlfriend at gunpoint, forced her to drive after car in triple shooting, attorney says
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arraigned on 17 felony counts for his suspected role in a triple shooting that left a 22-year-old college student and unborn baby dead. Myquan Deontae Rogers is accused of murdering 22-year-old Western Michigan student Naya Reynolds and shooting and injuring a...
Two hospitalized after driving off from traffic stop
Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies closed the street just north of Byron Road to investigate this crash.
WWMTCw
At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
97.9 WGRD
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
Icy roads blamed for multiple overnight crashes
One driver in South Haven was hospitalized after leaving Baseline Road and crashing into a tree Wednesday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.
Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death
During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
WWMTCw
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
Comments / 0