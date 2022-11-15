Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
NBC Los Angeles
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty
Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
NBC Los Angeles
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini
Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says the Fed Should Consider Retail Earnings Over Economic Data for Its Inflation Strategy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the Federal Reserve must pay attention to recent retail earnings reports to plan the rest of its battle against inflation. "I am begging the Fed to look at what's happening at individual companies – big ones, not small ones – so that they'll be a little less ruthless going forward," he said.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Live Nation, Gap, Ross Stores, Palo Alto and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Gap – The retailer popped 10% after beating Wall Street's estimates for revenue. Gap also also gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. Palo Alto Networks – Shares of the cybersecurity provider added 6.5% after beating expectations for revenue...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, JD.com, Gap and Others
JD.com (JD) – The China-based e-commerce company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as Covid-related lockdowns in China prompted more consumers to shop online. JD.com shares jumped 5.2% in premarket trading. Gap (GPS) – Gap shares rallied 5.1% in premarket trading after an unexpected return to profitability and better-than-expected sales. The...
NBC Los Angeles
Never Seen ‘Such a Complete Failure' of Corporate Controls, Says New FTX CEO Who Also Oversaw Enron Bankruptcy
Newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III scorched Sam Bankman-Fried for a total absence of trustworthy data and lack of financial safeguards. Ray, who led the restructuring of Enron, said that FTX lacked adequate human resources, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing teams. Ray disclosed that he had no confidence in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ross Stores — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Is Looking to Trim Head Count Through a Voluntary Buyout Program
Amazon sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some employees this week as it looks for ways to rein in costs beyond the massive layoffs already announced. Employees have until Nov. 29 to agree to resign, and their last day of employment will be Dec. 23, according to documents viewed by CNBC.
NBC Los Angeles
Average 401(K) Balances Plunged 23% Year-Over-Year Due to Market Volatility, Fidelity Says
Retirement account balances sank for the third quarter in a row, according to Fidelity's analysis. Despite wild market swings, most savers kept their contribution rate steady, Fidelity also found. Months of market swings have taken a heavy toll on retirement savers. The average 401(k) balance sank for the third consecutive...
NBC Los Angeles
Employers Are Planning Pay Increases of 4.6% in 2023, Slightly Above This Year's 4.2%, Study Shows
A new forecast shows companies are planning 4.6% salary increases in 2023, up from a mid-year estimate of 4.1%. The latest inflation reading showed a 7.7% rise in prices in October from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate six times this year in an...
NBC Los Angeles
Kohl's Pulls Full-Year Outlook, Citing Retail Volatility and Economic Headwinds
Kohl's withdrew its guidance for the year, citing a volatile retail environment and economic pressures. The retailer said earlier this month that CEO Michelle Gass would step down in December. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors as its sales have declined. Kohl's on Thursday withdrew its full-year outlook,...
NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft Wants to Create More Competition Among Game Publishers, CEO Satya Nadella Says
Buying game publisher Activision Blizzard would help Microsoft boost its mobile gaming arm, but the deal is being probed by regulators over concerns the tech giant could "foreclose access to Activision's console and PC video games," especially globally successful games like Call of Duty. "Our entire goal is to bring...
NBC Los Angeles
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC Los Angeles
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year
Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
Comments / 0