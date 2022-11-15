Read full article on original website
Medaro to Obtain Independent Third-Party Review of Technology
Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce two additional developments with respect to the operation of its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. (“GLET”) joint venture focused on the development and commercialization of a new, low-cost process (the “Technology”) for extracting lithium from spodumene concentrate.
TestEquity Expands Selection of Senasys Switching Products
TestEquity, the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that they will expand their selection of Senasys switches, sensors, and industrial controls. “Senasys manufactures the products that ultimately determine whether or not a design works,” said Scott Maclin, VP Product Management at...
World premiere for building site equipment: BESIX successfully operates an electric telescopic crawler crane for 10 working hours, unplugged
In northern Rotterdam, BESIX participates to the realization of 11 km of new motorway between the A16 and A13, that includes a 100% energy-neutral semi-underground tunnel, several interchanges and viaducts. Sustainable, innovative and a perfect fit into the environment, the motorway will improve access to the Rotterdam region by the end of 2025, when the motorway will open to traffic.
Colliers Engineering & Design Selects Agile Frameworks to Streamline and Standardize Operations Through Automation
Agile Frameworks®, a leader in integrated field and lab management software for the engineering services industry, today announced Colliers Engineering & Design has selected MetaField® cloud-based software to streamline and standardize operations through automation. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, Colliers Engineering & Design, an affiliate of Colliers...
Axians France enters into a partnership with Pix4D, an expert in digital modeling, to provide its customers – operators and telecom infrastructure managers – with digital twins of their infrastructures￼
This partnership will enable Axians to integrate this cutting-edge technology into its offerings, and Pix4D to capitalize on Axians’ expertise to provide BIM services that are fully adapted to the specific nature and evolution of telecom infrastructures. Digital twin technology creates a single source of truth for industrial and...
How engineers taught a manta ray-inspired robot the butterfly stroke
Yin Lab@NCSU / YouTubeThe engineers behind it claim this design allows the robot to be lighter, faster, and more energy efficient.
Improve Alternative Delivery Procurement with a Holistic Long-Term Strategy
When infrastructure owners embark on major transportation projects, a successful procurement can be a difficult early milestone to reach, particularly when navigating an alternative delivery process. Preparing for success begins with a holistic view that looks beyond initial award value to consider the likely final tally. It also relies on developing the right understanding of delivery method options and their benefits for each specific project.
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
Bowman Consulting Expands Solar Engineering Services Through Acquisition of SEI Professional Services
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the purchase of SEI Engineering, LLC (“SEIE”). Headquartered in Paonia, Colorado and operating as SEI Professional Services, the company provides a full array of technical services to developers and owners of utility and commercial scale solar energy facilities. The SEIE team is made up of many of the solar industry’s top photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system designers, engineers, and technicians.
BST Global Shares Vision for the Data-Driven Consultancy of the Future
International ERP and Work Management software provider BST Global shared its vision for the data-driven consultancy of the future during multiple AEC industry association events in the Fall of 2022. Over the past three months, BST Global’s Chief Executive Officer, Javier A. Baldor, and Director of AI & Analytics, Hank...
AKF Welcomes Jeff Gutsfeld as Director of Regional Business Development
AKF Group welcomes Jeff Gutsfeld as Director of Regional Business Development. In this role, Jeff is responsible for expanding AKF’s general client base and portfolio throughout New England, as well as nationally in the Higher Education sector. An experienced business development and marketing professional with nearly 30 years of experience, Jeff demonstrates a successful history of achieving record level revenue and volume results by interacting with prospective clients and centers of influence. His unique business development and exceptional relationship building skills are driven by a strong presence in the industry and vast professional network. Jeff’s innate ability to create trust and connect people is evidenced in the results he has delivered throughout the complex, solution-oriented professional services industry. He excels at uncovering new opportunities and turning them into mutually beneficial outcomes for both clients and firm members. Please join us in welcoming Jeff to AKF!
