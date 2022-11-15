AKF Group welcomes Jeff Gutsfeld as Director of Regional Business Development. In this role, Jeff is responsible for expanding AKF’s general client base and portfolio throughout New England, as well as nationally in the Higher Education sector. An experienced business development and marketing professional with nearly 30 years of experience, Jeff demonstrates a successful history of achieving record level revenue and volume results by interacting with prospective clients and centers of influence. His unique business development and exceptional relationship building skills are driven by a strong presence in the industry and vast professional network. Jeff’s innate ability to create trust and connect people is evidenced in the results he has delivered throughout the complex, solution-oriented professional services industry. He excels at uncovering new opportunities and turning them into mutually beneficial outcomes for both clients and firm members. Please join us in welcoming Jeff to AKF!

2 DAYS AGO