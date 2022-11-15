Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich
HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
capecod.com
Updated: Falmouth Ice Arena evacuated after reported ammonia leak
FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Ice Arena on Technology Park Drive was evacuated after reports of an ammonia leak late Friday morning. Firefighters responded to discover the emergency shutoff for the ammonia system had malfunctioned. A Tier 2 response was requested to bring hazardous materials technicians to the scene. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway
WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
iheart.com
Manhunt On Cape & Islands: Police Search For Masked Bank Robbers
TISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Police are on an island-wide and Cape Cod manhunt for three suspects after a Rockland Trust was held up at gunpoint Thursday morning. The suspects rushed into the bank, located in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, just as employees were opening for the day. According to witness accounts, the masked robbers were wearing gloves and were armed with handguns.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department responds to Acushnet Avenue garage fire
“Yesterday afternoon at 1400 hrs, crews responded to 2147 Acushnet Avenue for a reported garage fire. Arriving crews reported a passenger vehicle on fire in the rear of this one-story service station with fire extending into the structure. Mechanics had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the Fire Department.
capecod.com
Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe
HARWICH – There was a large search underway for a missing elderly woman in Harwich Wednesday morning The woman went missing from the Miles Street / Bank Street area between 3 AM and 6 AM. She had been described as approximately 5’2”, 142 lbs. last seen wearing a black coat, black or brown slippers and carrying a tote bag and black purse. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called out to assist in the search.
Police: Search underway for 3 suspects who tied up bank workers during armed robbery on Nantucket
TISBURY, Mass. — A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly tied up bank workers during an armed robbery on Nantucket on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement officials and a report. Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at the Rockland Trust in the area...
capecod.com
Eastham Firefighter among recipients of 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards
WORCESTER, MA – Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety Secretary Terrence M. Reidy today joined State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey to honor firefighters from across Massachusetts at the 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony, held at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall. WCVB’s Doug Meehan emceed the event.
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
capecod.com
BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined the future of the replacements for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during two virtual forums this week. Officials showcased potential designs ranging from familiar arches to minimal flat-topped roadway. Lead Engineer John Smith says they are trying to balance durability, cost...
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
natickreport.com
Beyond Natick: We tour the Shining Sea Bikeway on Cape Cod
We thought our jaunts down to Cape Cod were over until next year, but when weather forecasters predicted an early November weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s, we made plans for one more day trip. A ride on the Katharine Lee Bates Shining Sea Bikeway, an 11-mile paved and level path, was just the thing.
Serial lawn ornament thief caught red-pawed: It was a coyote
Orleans police officers saturated the area of the home and conducted stakeouts using night vision goggles. A Cape Cod resident thought someone was stealing decorations from her front lawn when she started finding decorations missing and sometimes scattered throughout neighboring yards. That “someone” turned out to be a coyote....
vineyardgazette.com
Chappy Ferry Owner Looks to Raise Rates
Chappy Ferry owner Peter Wells is seeking a rate hike for the boat line connecting the small, rural island to downtown Edgartown, after recent plans to sell the business fell through. “I need a rate increase to get through the winter,” Mr. Wells told the Gazette in a phone call...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
theweektoday.com
Douglas Mendes, 71
Douglas A. Mendes, Sr., 71, of West Wareham, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was the husband of Sandra (Barboza) Mendes with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Mr. Mendes was born in Wareham on May 28, 1951, to the late Frank Mendes and...
Family that lost everything in hurricane gets home from Habitat for Humanity
HARWICH - Arelis Reyes says it is almost hard to process the happiness she feels as she looks at the two-story house on Murray Lane. "It's for people really in need," she said. "It's from people who really care about families and dreams and hope." She and her husband Alfred and their three children-Julio, Nelly and Eva-will move into their new home by Christmas. "We are just so happy and excited to start this new beginning in our life," she beams. The Reyes family tried twice before to qualify for a Habitat for Humanity house. ...
capecod.com
BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation unveiled potential replacement designs for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges at a meeting on Tuesday. Potential designs include an arch similar to existing structure, cable-staying towers at the canal’s edges, and a flat-topped concrete style—each with their own pros and cons.
