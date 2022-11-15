HARWICH - Arelis Reyes says it is almost hard to process the happiness she feels as she looks at the two-story house on Murray Lane. "It's for people really in need," she said. "It's from people who really care about families and dreams and hope." She and her husband Alfred and their three children-Julio, Nelly and Eva-will move into their new home by Christmas. "We are just so happy and excited to start this new beginning in our life," she beams. The Reyes family tried twice before to qualify for a Habitat for Humanity house. ...

HARWICH, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO