Eastham, MA

capecod.com

Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich

HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Falmouth Ice Arena evacuated after reported ammonia leak

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Ice Arena on Technology Park Drive was evacuated after reports of an ammonia leak late Friday morning. Firefighters responded to discover the emergency shutoff for the ammonia system had malfunctioned. A Tier 2 response was requested to bring hazardous materials technicians to the scene. No injuries were reported.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
iheart.com

Manhunt On Cape & Islands: Police Search For Masked Bank Robbers

TISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Police are on an island-wide and Cape Cod manhunt for three suspects after a Rockland Trust was held up at gunpoint Thursday morning. The suspects rushed into the bank, located in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, just as employees were opening for the day. According to witness accounts, the masked robbers were wearing gloves and were armed with handguns.
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to Acushnet Avenue garage fire

“Yesterday afternoon at 1400 hrs, crews responded to 2147 Acushnet Avenue for a reported garage fire. Arriving crews reported a passenger vehicle on fire in the rear of this one-story service station with fire extending into the structure. Mechanics had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the Fire Department.
capecod.com

Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe

HARWICH – There was a large search underway for a missing elderly woman in Harwich Wednesday morning The woman went missing from the Miles Street / Bank Street area between 3 AM and 6 AM. She had been described as approximately 5’2”, 142 lbs. last seen wearing a black coat, black or brown slippers and carrying a tote bag and black purse. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called out to assist in the search.
HARWICH, MA
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined the future of the replacements for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during two virtual forums this week. Officials showcased potential designs ranging from familiar arches to minimal flat-topped roadway. Lead Engineer John Smith says they are trying to balance durability, cost...
BOURNE, MA
natickreport.com

Beyond Natick: We tour the Shining Sea Bikeway on Cape Cod

We thought our jaunts down to Cape Cod were over until next year, but when weather forecasters predicted an early November weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s, we made plans for one more day trip. A ride on the Katharine Lee Bates Shining Sea Bikeway, an 11-mile paved and level path, was just the thing.
NATICK, MA
Boston

Serial lawn ornament thief caught red-pawed: It was a coyote

Orleans police officers saturated the area of the home and conducted stakeouts using night vision goggles. A Cape Cod resident thought someone was stealing decorations from her front lawn when she started finding decorations missing and sometimes scattered throughout neighboring yards. That “someone” turned out to be a coyote....
ORLEANS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Chappy Ferry Owner Looks to Raise Rates

Chappy Ferry owner Peter Wells is seeking a rate hike for the boat line connecting the small, rural island to downtown Edgartown, after recent plans to sell the business fell through. “I need a rate increase to get through the winter,” Mr. Wells told the Gazette in a phone call...
EDGARTOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
theweektoday.com

Douglas Mendes, 71

Douglas A. Mendes, Sr., 71, of West Wareham, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was the husband of Sandra (Barboza) Mendes with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Mr. Mendes was born in Wareham on May 28, 1951, to the late Frank Mendes and...
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Family that lost everything in hurricane gets home from Habitat for Humanity

HARWICH - Arelis Reyes says it is almost hard to process the happiness she feels as she looks at the two-story house on Murray Lane. "It's for people really in need," she said. "It's from people who really care about families and dreams and hope." She and her husband Alfred and their three children-Julio, Nelly and Eva-will move into their new home by Christmas. "We are just so happy and excited to start this new beginning in our life," she beams. The Reyes family tried twice before to qualify for a Habitat for Humanity house. ...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

MassDOT Unveiling Potential Canal Bridge Designs

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation unveiled potential replacement designs for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges at a meeting on Tuesday. Potential designs include an arch similar to existing structure, cable-staying towers at the canal’s edges, and a flat-topped concrete style—each with their own pros and cons.
BOURNE, MA

