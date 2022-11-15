ANSONIA — The Dawn Community Church recently announced it has closed its doors. The attendance became so few that it was necessary to close. The Church was first established in 1907 as the Dawn Christian Church. The land was purchased from Josepheth and Dora Byrd for $50. Eileen McKnight shared, ” I have no other records until 1984, the trustees of the church building were Carl Ashman, Ernest Wilson and Mirjam Wendel.”

ANSONIA, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO