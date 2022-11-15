Read full article on original website
Local events and meetings
The Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St., will be serving pulled pork dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, for a suggested donation of $8. The meal includes the sandwich, mac and cheese, and a choice of coleslaw, applesauce, or a cookie. Tickets can be picked up ahead of dinner by stopping at the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hayner Gift Gallery returns Nov.19
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is hosting its annual Hayner Gift Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All three floors of the three-story mansion will be home to more than 24 artisan vendors including the unique re-creations of Vintae’ – Vintage & Eclectic Art.
Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
Westminster Presbyterian Church to hold monthly meal
PIQUA — The Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St., will be hosting their monthly God’s Table from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tom Kiser, from TK’s Barbecue and Fixin’s, will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal from his truck in the church’s parking lot.
Christmas arrives in Urbana on Nov. 25
“Jingle All the Way” is the theme for the upcoming holiday season in downtown Urbana, highlighted by the annual Holiday Horse Parade, beautifully decorated storefront windows and local shopping and dining options. Join in the festivities on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Many area establishments will have extended...
Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items
Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items. “I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade: here is the schedule
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and this year’s parade had more than 100 lighted horses, carriages and wagons once again!. The annual event – voted Ohio Magazine’s Parade of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 – brings an...
Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland
GREENVILLE — Kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3 with Darke County Parks. Visit Shawnee Prairie Reserve from 6 to 9 p.m. for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland where over 600 luminaries will light your way along the wooded trails allowing for a peaceful winter’s night in nature.
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
Gourmet burger restaurant applies for liquor license at former Logan’s Roadhouse near Dayton Mall
A casual restaurant chain with gourmet burgers and brews has applied for a liquor license in the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 permit on Nov. 16 for 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
New coffee bar to open in former Huber Heights café
The owners of Alematic Artisan Ales in Huber Heights are opening a new coffee bar and kitchen next door in the former space of The Heights Café. Jerrod Fisher, who owns the brewery and now coffee bar with his two business partners, Mike Meholick and Greg Cason, said they have always been coffee lovers.
Dawn Community Church closes
ANSONIA — The Dawn Community Church recently announced it has closed its doors. The attendance became so few that it was necessary to close. The Church was first established in 1907 as the Dawn Christian Church. The land was purchased from Josepheth and Dora Byrd for $50. Eileen McKnight shared, ” I have no other records until 1984, the trustees of the church building were Carl Ashman, Ernest Wilson and Mirjam Wendel.”
Covington’s local shops
COVINGTON – Over a year ago, Marias Technology in Covington expanded by opening a new building in downtown along with a coffee shop and two clothing stores. Marias Technology, Glacier View Coffee, Pacific Coast Surf Styles, and Elias & Oliver Boutique are all companies owned by the Orestod Holding Company, which is ran by the Haines Family in Covington.
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
Civil War historian presents at MVVM
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) welcomes Civil War historian Rex Maggert on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, at 9 a.m. Join fellow veterans around Tim Horton’s coffee and donuts as Maggert takes guests back over 180 years to the battlefields of the “War Between the States.” In “The Daily Life of a Civil War Soldier” Maggert will focus on the everyday events of what life was like for a private in the civil war.
Texas Tenors in Troy for the holidays
TROY — On Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m., the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) welcomes the The Texas Tenors for a journey Deep in the Heart of Christmas. The Texas Tenors are a trio of singers and best friends who joined forces in 2009. The group comprises three professionals, John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher, each highly acclaimed as individual performers in their own right before coming together to take the country by storm over the last decade.
United Church Homes Plans 126-Unit Longfellow Commons LGBTQ-Friendly Community in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — United Church Homes has unveiled plans for Longfellow Commons, a 126-unit active adult community targeting LGBTQ seniors in Dayton. The project will include the redevelopment of the former Longfellow School on Salem Avenue and ultimately comprise a new apartment building and shared community spaces on its two-acre campus.
