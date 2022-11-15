ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

jocoreport.com

Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant

ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
ANGIER, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Destroys Family Business

PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Market In The Grove Is Saturday

BENSON – The Southern Vintage Market: Christmas Market in the Grove is Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Benson Singing Grove, 400 E. Main St., Benson. The 13th bi-annual event will feature vendors selling handmade, vintage, antiques, home decor and gifts. For more information,...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

UCB Names Lindsay Wilson VP, Commercial Relationship Manager

CLAYTON – United Community Bank announced the addition of Lindsay Wilson as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager to its team in Clayton. In this role, Wilson will be responsible for cultivating relationships with business owners across Johnston County and providing clients with the best funding and comprehensive services to grow and operate their businesses successfully.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Meeting Thursday For Proposed Old Stage Road Project

GARNER – A public meeting is scheduled for this week, followed by a month-long public comment period for proposed improvements to Old Stage Road near Garner. The project proposes to widen Old Stage Road from two to four lanes between Rock Service Station Road and Rolling Meadows Drive, and improve the intersection of Old Stage and Rock Service Station roads.
GARNER, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
RALEIGH, NC

