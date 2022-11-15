Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
jocoreport.com
Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant
ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
Chapel Hill owes $9M more for parking deck. What happened to its ‘guaranteed’ price?
The cost to build the East Rosemary Street parking deck is now approaching $48 million.
jocoreport.com
Fire Destroys Family Business
PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
jocoreport.com
Market In The Grove Is Saturday
BENSON – The Southern Vintage Market: Christmas Market in the Grove is Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Benson Singing Grove, 400 E. Main St., Benson. The 13th bi-annual event will feature vendors selling handmade, vintage, antiques, home decor and gifts. For more information,...
jocoreport.com
UCB Names Lindsay Wilson VP, Commercial Relationship Manager
CLAYTON – United Community Bank announced the addition of Lindsay Wilson as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager to its team in Clayton. In this role, Wilson will be responsible for cultivating relationships with business owners across Johnston County and providing clients with the best funding and comprehensive services to grow and operate their businesses successfully.
jocoreport.com
Smithfield Business Named A Winner In N.C. Specialty Food Association’s Awards Competition
RALEIGH – The N.C. Specialty Foods Association recently announced winners in its 2022 awards competition, with Alley Twenty Six of Chapel Hill named Grand Champion for its passion fruit syrup. Jodi’s Elderberry Syrup of Smithfield won first place in the Sweets and Syrups category. A total of 142...
cbs17
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
Cisco, major Triangle employer, to cut overall workforce by more than 4,000
The San Jose-based tech conglomerate employs around 5,000 people in the Triangle.
WRAL
WakeMed, UnitedHealthcare agreement brings hospital system back in network for thousands
RALEIGH, N.C. — After nearly six months without a contract, UnitedHealthcare and WakeMed struck a deal that brings the hospital system back in-network for the insurers thousands of patients. From June 1 through Nov. 14, services and procedures performed by WakeMed hospitals, outpatient clinics and specialists were charged at...
cbs17
Durham sees Affordable Housing complexes demolished to make way for newer, more stable living options
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands more public and affordable housing units are coming to Durham. Tuesday marked the beginning of that goal as the demolition of Liberty Street Public Housing Apartments occurred. Liberty Street and 519 East Main Public Housing apartments are being torn down to rebuild a new...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Meeting Thursday For Proposed Old Stage Road Project
GARNER – A public meeting is scheduled for this week, followed by a month-long public comment period for proposed improvements to Old Stage Road near Garner. The project proposes to widen Old Stage Road from two to four lanes between Rock Service Station Road and Rolling Meadows Drive, and improve the intersection of Old Stage and Rock Service Station roads.
WRAL
Public input needed: Old Stage Road near Garner will be widened from 2 lanes to 4
GARNER, N.C. — Plans to widen Old Stage Road in southern Wake County near Garner are moving forward, and residents on Thursday can weigh in on the changes. The project is scheduled to begin in 2025 as the North Carolina Department of Transportation prepares for rapid growth in the area.
Groundbreaking kicks off development of Wake County's first new park in 10 years
Construction on Wake County's first new park in 10 years started Tuesday when crews broke ground off NC-42 in Willow Springs.
4 mayors, 5 months: Micro facing leadership and financial challenges after 3 missed audits
MICRO, N.C. — A small town in Johnston County is facing big problems ranging from constant leadership changes to its finances and complaints over the police department. Micro, a town of about 500 people, has a four-member Board of Commissioners that includes three at-large seats and an elected mayor. There have been four mayors in the last five months.
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Reshaping Raleigh: Here's what the future of the city's skyline could look like
RALEIGH, N.C. — The cranes rising around Raleigh are a sign of the growth coming to the city. “I think it’s good for Raleigh,” said Raleigh resident Shelley Curtis, who lives in the Rochester Heights neighborhood. “I think it’s good for certain parts of Raleigh, but it’s not good for all parts of Raleigh.”
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
Comments / 0