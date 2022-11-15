ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLA

Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN, OKLA. (KSLA) - The McCurtain Country Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has posted on Facebook regarding a man who was reported missing by his wife. On Nov. 19, MCSO is asking the public for help locating David Smith, 58, from Broken Bow. Smith was reported missing by his wife, who stated she spoke with him around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, on Nov. 17.
BROKEN BOW, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

FOOTAGE: Sulphur Springs Police asking for public’s help in identifying group of alleged burglars

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a burglary at Joe Bob’s Convenience Store located at 597 South League Street. The crime took place around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. There are three suspects that are currently on the loose while […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

Reba's Place begins training employees

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
ATOKA, OK
easttexasradio.com

Texas AG Releases North Lamar Teacher’s Personnel Records

According to the Paris News, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and North Lamar ISD released personnel records that relate to the employment and separation of former teacher and failed school board candidate Teresa Bussell. She led an effort to remove several books from the school library and has met resistance from North Lamar trustees and attacks from the public at public meetings and on social media. According to the agreement, Bussell remained on paid administrative leave until her resignation on March 13, 2020, with benefits remaining in effect through March 31, 2020. In addition, Bussell released the district from any claims in exchange for the following reference to all future inquiries related to her employment with the school district.
KTEN.com

Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
DURANT, OK

