KSLA
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
MCCURTAIN, OKLA. (KSLA) - The McCurtain Country Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has posted on Facebook regarding a man who was reported missing by his wife. On Nov. 19, MCSO is asking the public for help locating David Smith, 58, from Broken Bow. Smith was reported missing by his wife, who stated she spoke with him around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, on Nov. 17.
FOOTAGE: Sulphur Springs Police asking for public’s help in identifying group of alleged burglars
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a burglary at Joe Bob’s Convenience Store located at 597 South League Street. The crime took place around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. There are three suspects that are currently on the loose while […]
KXII.com
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant ISD employee under police investigation is no longer with the school district. Police say they are investigating a tip involving an educator who did work at Durant Middle School. But no arrests have been made or criminal charges filed at this time. Police aren’t...
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
OSBI: Man Shoots, Kills 6-Year-Old Before Turning Gun On Himself In Choctaw County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Choctaw County deputies in a murder-suicide investigation. The Choctaw County Sheriff's Office said it received several 911 calls regarding a Monday morning shooting along State Highway 147, located approximately six miles north of U.S. Route 70, in Choctaw County. Witnesses...
KOCO
OSBI: Man kills 6-year-old, injures woman before turning gun on himself in southeastern Oklahoma
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after authorities say a 22-year-old man killed a 6-year-old boy and injured a woman before taking his own life Monday morning in southeastern Oklahoma. Around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office received calls about a shooting along Highway 147....
OSBI: Man shoots, kills child before turning gun on self
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a reported murder/suicide in Choctaw County.
KXII.com
Choctaw County inmates who escaped through jail roof captured in Mississippi
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail Tuesday are now back in custody. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Tyler Charles Payne, of Anna, and Thomas Wesley Cofer, of Atoka, escaped through the roof of the northeast dorm side of the Choctaw Jail.
Cleanup Efforts Ongoing In McCurtain County After EF-4 Tornado
Tornado victims in Idabel are getting more help. Volunteers from PSO went to Idabel to help clear debris caused by an EF-4 tornado. PSO External Affairs Manager, Arlinda Darst, said she’s never seen anything like it. “It was probably one of the saddest visual pictures I’ve seen for Southeast...
KTEN.com
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
easttexasradio.com
Texas AG Releases North Lamar Teacher’s Personnel Records
According to the Paris News, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and North Lamar ISD released personnel records that relate to the employment and separation of former teacher and failed school board candidate Teresa Bussell. She led an effort to remove several books from the school library and has met resistance from North Lamar trustees and attacks from the public at public meetings and on social media. According to the agreement, Bussell remained on paid administrative leave until her resignation on March 13, 2020, with benefits remaining in effect through March 31, 2020. In addition, Bussell released the district from any claims in exchange for the following reference to all future inquiries related to her employment with the school district.
KTEN.com
Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
