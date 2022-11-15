ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

16-year-old girl, boy arrested on back-to-back days for threats at Ferndale High School

FERNDALE, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on back-to-back days for making threats to shoot up Ferndale High School, officials said. Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, classes were canceled Monday at Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School.
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we know about an Oakland County doctor accused of abusing children

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County authorities held a news conference Wednesday regarding the growing sexual misconduct investigation surrounding a doctor who worked with youth hockey players. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King outlined the ongoing case against urologist Zvi Levran. Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients during...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police say woman shoots, kills man after domestic dispute in Bruce Township

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a woman shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute in Bruce Township. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 9:50 a.m. in the Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Romeo, Michigan. The Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area...
ROMEO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan: Respiratory illnesses on rise on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has seen an uptick in “all types of respiratory illnesses” as thousands of students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break. The news was shared by U-M’s Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst in a letter to the school community on Wednesday, who said the campus is experiencing high transmission of adenovirus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Gernadine Santana was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 15) 1400 block of S. Liebold Street in Detroit. Santana left home without permission and did not return home. Police said she was last...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Covenant House hosting ‘Sleep Out’ event on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

On-and-off snow showers possible through weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Most of the snow showers have moved through already, but watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning -- especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses, where ice is possible at these temps. These winds will try to bring some lake effect snow showers into...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy