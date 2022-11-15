Read full article on original website
Lawsuit: Michigan Catholic school’s rule discriminates against students from mostly Black areas
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A group of families is suing Michigan Catholic school’s over a rule they say discriminates against students from mostly Black areas. The athletes at Orchard Lake Saint Mary’s say they’re being benched because of where they transferred. Jon Marko is the attorney...
Macomb County sisters charged for targeting each other in road rage incident, police say
WARREN, Mich. – Two sisters from Macomb County have been charged after one lied about shots being fired during a road rage incident and the other assaulted her sister while she was being arrested for fleeing officers, authorities said. 2 arrested following road rage incident, chase. Police were called...
Morning 4: Top 3 of most dangerous Michigan intersections are in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan’s 20 most dangerous intersections; top 3 are in Macomb County. New data shows the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, and how many crashes...
16-year-old girl, boy arrested on back-to-back days for threats at Ferndale High School
FERNDALE, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on back-to-back days for making threats to shoot up Ferndale High School, officials said. Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, classes were canceled Monday at Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School.
Official: Prosecutors will not offer sentence agreement to Oxford high school shooter
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has not, and will not, offer sentence agreements or deals to the convicted Oxford High School shooter who admitted to murdering four students, officials affirmed Tuesday. The prosecutor’s office on Monday, Nov. 14, filed a motion to request the harshest sentence possible for Ethan...
What we know about an Oakland County doctor accused of abusing children
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County authorities held a news conference Wednesday regarding the growing sexual misconduct investigation surrounding a doctor who worked with youth hockey players. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King outlined the ongoing case against urologist Zvi Levran. Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients during...
Morning 4: Why a judge says key evidence can’t be used in Stislicki murder trial -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Stislicki murder case: How tainted evidence was discovered and why it can’t be used in court. Key evidence against Floyd Galloway in the murder...
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
Police say woman shoots, kills man after domestic dispute in Bruce Township
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a woman shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute in Bruce Township. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 9:50 a.m. in the Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Romeo, Michigan. The Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area...
What’s Going Around: Hospitals reporting flu, RSV -- here’s what’s spreading in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Hospital. “Starting to see flu spikes,...
Man arrested in Oakland County when gun seen in Instagram posts, rap videos found after car chase
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who was not allowed to possess a gun due to a previous charge was arrested in Oakland County when a weapon seen in his Instagram posts and rap videos was found at the scene of a car chase that ended with a crash. Case...
Warren police arrest 2 female relatives who targeted each other in unusual road rage incident
WARREN, Mich. – Warren police arrested two female relatives after one lied about shots being fired during a road rage incident and the other assaulted her while she was being arrested for fleeing officers, authorities said. Police were called at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 16) to the area of...
These locations in Washtenaw County are serving free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
ANN ARBOR – Several organizations and businesses throughout Washtenaw County are hosting food giveaways or free Thanksgiving meals for community members in need this holiday season. The following locations will be hosting events on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24):. The Original Cottage Inn. Staff will provide free carry-out meals between...
University of Michigan: Respiratory illnesses on rise on Ann Arbor campus
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has seen an uptick in “all types of respiratory illnesses” as thousands of students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break. The news was shared by U-M’s Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst in a letter to the school community on Wednesday, who said the campus is experiencing high transmission of adenovirus.
Detroit police seek person of interest linked to murder at hotel on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a homicide on the city’s east side. The incident occurred Thursday (Oct. 13) at 12:14 p.m. in the 9600 block of Balfour Road in Detroit, where officials discovered a 27-year-old male victim fatally shot.
8 from Detroit, Warren steal checks sent to businesses by creating fake companies with similar names
DETROIT – Seven Detroit residents and a Warren man have been charged for stealing checks mailed to businesses by setting up bank accounts for fake companies with similar-sounding names and depositing checks into those accounts. All eight people were indicted by a grand jury for the scheme: Kevin Jones,...
Detroit police seek person of interest linked to non-fatal shooting on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a non-fatal shooting on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 11) at 2:40 p.m. in the 15800 block of Coyle Street in Detroit, where shots were fired between a person in a black Kia Sedan and the alleged suspect.
Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Gernadine Santana was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 15) 1400 block of S. Liebold Street in Detroit. Santana left home without permission and did not return home. Police said she was last...
Covenant House hosting ‘Sleep Out’ event on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.
On-and-off snow showers possible through weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Most of the snow showers have moved through already, but watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning -- especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses, where ice is possible at these temps. These winds will try to bring some lake effect snow showers into...
