seniorshousingbusiness.com
United Church Homes Plans 126-Unit Longfellow Commons LGBTQ-Friendly Community in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — United Church Homes has unveiled plans for Longfellow Commons, a 126-unit active adult community targeting LGBTQ seniors in Dayton. The project will include the redevelopment of the former Longfellow School on Salem Avenue and ultimately comprise a new apartment building and shared community spaces on its two-acre campus.
ADAMHS, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office react to potential fentanyl vaccine
“We have the possibility to block it the same way naloxone works and save lives. It thrills me to hear this,” said ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss liberty, justice, and mail
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Lady Liberty Justice and the mailman. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $10,534.13 in the General Fund, and the Outside General Fund...
One killed in Troy head-on collision
Investigators found what they suspect to be drug paraphernalia inside the Honda. This incident remains under investigation
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
loud1033.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State’s MLT receives grant
PIQUA — The medical laboratory technician (MLT) program at Edison State Community College recently received a $4,962 grant from The Piqua Foundation. The funds were used to purchase molecular testing equipment for the program. Students are utilizing the equipment to learn how DNA is amplified, separated, and identified in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Foundations gives $309,530 in grants
PIQUA – Miami County Foundation’s Fall Grant Celebration was hosted by Edison State Community College in the Robinson Theater on Friday, Nov. 11. More than 120 community leaders, non-profit representatives, educators, Miami County Foundation (MCF) board of directors, and Edison State staff gathered to celebrate the announcement of 85 grants issued to local schools, churches, and non-profits in the amount of $309,530.
iheart.com
New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer
New DNA technology has lead Ohio police to a serial killer in Cincinnati more than three decades after his own death, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Ralph Howell of Roselawn was posthumously indicted yesterday (November 17) on charges of aggravated murder and rape, according to the prosecutor's office. He was indicted in connection with the 44-year-old cold case of University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson.
Springfield narrows search for next police chief
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield city officials have narrowed down their search for the city’s next police chief. News Center 7 previously reported that 29 applications were submitted by the city’s deadline. Officials said three additional applications were submitted after the Oct. 28 deadline. Bryan Heck, Springfield City Manager,...
Sidney Daily News
Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home
SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Thompson presents Piqua’s ‘State of the Schools’
PIQUA — Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson addressed board members, teachers from UVCC and Edison State Community College and community members Wednesday morning during the Piqua State of the Schools Address at the Piqua High School. Thompson covered three topics: school safety, the Success Bound Program and financial...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington elementary students honored
COVINGTON — Village of Covington Mayor Ed McCord issued a proclamation recognizing five Covington Elementary students at Monday night’s council meeting. The students recognized were winners of the Families Matter Arts and Essay Contest held by the Family Service Association of Dayton. This year’s contest theme was, “My Family: Moving Forward in Changing Times” and was open to students in grades three through 12.
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
hometownstations.com
Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax
WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what was determined to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
Sidney Daily News
Wilson Health honors new providers
SIDNEY — Wilson Health, in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, held a reception Nov. 10 to introduce and honor the newest members of their medical staff. The event, held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club, included local business leaders, community leaders, medical providers, Wilson Health Board of Trustees and hospital leadership.
Students aboard school bus dial 9-1-1, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
HUBER HEIGHTS — Students aboard a bus for Pathway School of Discovery ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school this week when one of the riders dialed 9-1-1, and another texted 9-1-1, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. The driver pulled over...
miamivalleytoday.com
One dead in downtown Troy crash
TROY — One person has died after being involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Troy on Friday afternoon. Troy Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. Troy medics immediately called for...
