FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
New life reportedly coming to former Logan’s Roadhouse location
Construction on the vacant Logan's Roadhouse may begin as soon as January, according to the township.
wyso.org
Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project
The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
dayton.com
Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes returns in-person
The Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes is returning to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The Grand Holiday Tour of Homes will feature a self-guided tour through six beautifully decorated historic homes to kick-off the holiday season in classic, Victorian style, a press release from the Oregon Historic District Society (OHDS) said.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Commissioners table small business grants
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners held a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to authorize resolutions where they tabled two resolutions involving the small business grant program. The first resolution involved an increase of $150,000 to the program to provide grants to 25 local small businesses. The program was...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington’s local shops
COVINGTON – Over a year ago, Marias Technology in Covington expanded by opening a new building in downtown along with a coffee shop and two clothing stores. Marias Technology, Glacier View Coffee, Pacific Coast Surf Styles, and Elias & Oliver Boutique are all companies owned by the Orestod Holding Company, which is ran by the Haines Family in Covington.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local events and meetings
The Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St., will be serving pulled pork dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, for a suggested donation of $8. The meal includes the sandwich, mac and cheese, and a choice of coleslaw, applesauce, or a cookie. Tickets can be picked up ahead of dinner by stopping at the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
dayton.com
Gourmet burger restaurant applies for liquor license at former Logan’s Roadhouse near Dayton Mall
A casual restaurant chain with gourmet burgers and brews has applied for a liquor license in the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 permit on Nov. 16 for 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
greaterspringfield.com
Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
Urbana Citizen
Christmas arrives in Urbana on Nov. 25
“Jingle All the Way” is the theme for the upcoming holiday season in downtown Urbana, highlighted by the annual Holiday Horse Parade, beautifully decorated storefront windows and local shopping and dining options. Join in the festivities on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Many area establishments will have extended...
miamivalleytoday.com
One dead in downtown Troy crash
TROY — One person has died after being involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Troy on Friday afternoon. Troy Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. Troy medics immediately called for...
dayton.com
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
miamivalleytoday.com
2022 Winter Sports
We are the Miami Valley's best source for news and entertainment. Nobody covers Ohio's Miami Valley like Miami Valley Today!
WLWT 5
Butler County's first Costco opens its doors, wholesale retailer to anchor major development
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A steady stream of cars rolled through the crowded parking lot of Butler County's first Costco on Wednesday afternoon. Shoppers were eager to check out the new store that opened around 8 a.m. For as packed as the parking lot was, Brandon Winkle of Middletown...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington elementary students honored
COVINGTON — Village of Covington Mayor Ed McCord issued a proclamation recognizing five Covington Elementary students at Monday night’s council meeting. The students recognized were winners of the Families Matter Arts and Essay Contest held by the Family Service Association of Dayton. This year’s contest theme was, “My Family: Moving Forward in Changing Times” and was open to students in grades three through 12.
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
miamivalleytoday.com
WM house fire a ‘total loss‘
WEST MILTON — A West Milton home is estimated as a total loss after a fire that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13. One resident was injured during the fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 24 S. Main St. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
miamivalleytoday.com
Stouder Memorial Foundation grant applications
TROY — The Stouder Memorial Foundation Fund has provided over $4.75 million in grants since becoming a component fund of The Troy Foundation in 1998. The founding advisors to this fund designated the purpose to support not only Upper Valley Medical Center, but also non-profit organizations that provide health care services in Miami County.
