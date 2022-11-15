ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project

The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes returns in-person

The Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes is returning to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The Grand Holiday Tour of Homes will feature a self-guided tour through six beautifully decorated historic homes to kick-off the holiday season in classic, Victorian style, a press release from the Oregon Historic District Society (OHDS) said.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Commissioners table small business grants

PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners held a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to authorize resolutions where they tabled two resolutions involving the small business grant program. The first resolution involved an increase of $150,000 to the program to provide grants to 25 local small businesses. The program was...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Covington’s local shops

COVINGTON – Over a year ago, Marias Technology in Covington expanded by opening a new building in downtown along with a coffee shop and two clothing stores. Marias Technology, Glacier View Coffee, Pacific Coast Surf Styles, and Elias & Oliver Boutique are all companies owned by the Orestod Holding Company, which is ran by the Haines Family in Covington.
COVINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local events and meetings

The Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St., will be serving pulled pork dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, for a suggested donation of $8. The meal includes the sandwich, mac and cheese, and a choice of coleslaw, applesauce, or a cookie. Tickets can be picked up ahead of dinner by stopping at the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Gourmet burger restaurant applies for liquor license at former Logan’s Roadhouse near Dayton Mall

A casual restaurant chain with gourmet burgers and brews has applied for a liquor license in the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 permit on Nov. 16 for 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
DAYTON, OH
greaterspringfield.com

Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Urbana Citizen

Christmas arrives in Urbana on Nov. 25

“Jingle All the Way” is the theme for the upcoming holiday season in downtown Urbana, highlighted by the annual Holiday Horse Parade, beautifully decorated storefront windows and local shopping and dining options. Join in the festivities on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Many area establishments will have extended...
URBANA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

One dead in downtown Troy crash

TROY — One person has died after being involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Troy on Friday afternoon. Troy Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. Troy medics immediately called for...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

2022 Winter Sports

We are the Miami Valley's best source for news and entertainment. Nobody covers Ohio's Miami Valley like Miami Valley Today!
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Covington elementary students honored

COVINGTON — Village of Covington Mayor Ed McCord issued a proclamation recognizing five Covington Elementary students at Monday night’s council meeting. The students recognized were winners of the Families Matter Arts and Essay Contest held by the Family Service Association of Dayton. This year’s contest theme was, “My Family: Moving Forward in Changing Times” and was open to students in grades three through 12.
COVINGTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘My family’s home forever’

SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WM house fire a ‘total loss‘

WEST MILTON — A West Milton home is estimated as a total loss after a fire that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13. One resident was injured during the fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 24 S. Main St. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
WEST MILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Stouder Memorial Foundation grant applications

TROY — The Stouder Memorial Foundation Fund has provided over $4.75 million in grants since becoming a component fund of The Troy Foundation in 1998. The founding advisors to this fund designated the purpose to support not only Upper Valley Medical Center, but also non-profit organizations that provide health care services in Miami County.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy