Kentucky State

The Associated Press

Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor’s comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans criticizing the executive order he signed Tuesday. Beshear’s action will enable Kentuckians to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana at any one time for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states. They’ll need to keep their receipt for proof. A Kentuckian would need certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis for at least one of 21 conditions that qualify. Those include cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. The order is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The governor said Thursday he would be “happy” to rescind his order if the state’s GOP-dominated legislature passes legislation next year to legalize medical cannabis.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Federal judge strikes down horseracing regulation law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal judge has struck down legislation, passed two years ago, that set national standards to promote fairness, increase safety and help preserve thoroughbred racing. In the horse capital of the world, the horse racing industry is a major economic draw. A law supported by Congressman...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
ARIZONA STATE

