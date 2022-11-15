Read full article on original website
Al Jardine Called 1 of The Beach Boys’ Songs ‘a Huge Disaster’
Al Jardine didn't like one of The Beach Boys' songs and he felt another one of the group's songs saved their career.
Styx Reveals Death of Guitarist James Young’s Wife of 50 Years
Styx guitarist James Young lost his wife of 50 years last week. The band shared the tragic news with its Twitter fans on Nov. 11. In a statement, it wrote that Susan Young passed away “peacefully at home with her devoted husband by her side”. “Susie was a tireless...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Blue jeans and wolf whistles: The story of the song that saved Steve Miller's career
Steve Miller's album sales were in the doldrums until old friend Maurice resurfaced on The Joker and gave him a long-awaited number 1
Jimmy Page on Presence: "You don’t make music like that falling about in the street drunk"
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page reflects on the making of the band's 1976 album Presence, recorded in difficult circumstances in just three weeks
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles
©1967 Paul McCartney / Photographer: Linda McCartney. All rights reserved. Many American bands were casualties of the British Invasion led by the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Not the Young Rascals, who formed in Garfield, NJ in 1965 and filled the AM airwaves with hit after hit. The blue-eyed soul group — keyboardist and singer Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati, guitarist Gene Cornish and drummer Dino Danelli — soon dropped “Young” from their name and launched a string of hits that include “Groovin’,” “People Got to Be Free,” “A Beautiful Morning” and “How Can I Be Sure,” a crowd favorite that featured Brigati’s lead vocals.
Watch Robert Plant sing R&B version Led Zeppelin's Rock And Roll with Imelda May
Robert Plant and Imelda May sang Led Zeppelin's Rock And Roll to celebrate the 30th birthday of the BBC's flagship music show Later... with Jools Holland. When the first episode of The BBC's flagship live music show Later... with Jools Holland was broadcast on October 8, 1992 – featuring performances from The Neville Brothers, The Christians, Nu Colours and D'Influence – few would have bargained on it being around three decades later, and yet here we are.
Watch an animated Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and more perform at Ozzfest in the metaverse
Ozzfest became the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse this weekend, and saw a number of bands, including Motörhead, Megadeth and Ozzy Osbourne himself perform inside the digital world. Hosted in Decentraland from November 10 to November 13 as part of the second instalment of...
Ashley McBryde Honored with CMA International Artist Achievement Award
Ashley McBryde landed five nominations at this year’s CMA Awards. She was up for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce. Pearce and McBryde took home Musical Event of the Year.
Shania Twain Set to Receive Music Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Shania Twain will be honored at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards!. The top-selling country artist will be receiving the Music Icon Award, and her career will be celebrated for its everlasting impact on the music industry. Shania will also be performing a medley of her hit songs, as well...
Lainey Wilson Becomes Tractor Supply Co.’s Latest Brand Ambassador
Lainey Wilson’s star has been steadily rising over the last year. CMT named her Breakout Artist of the Year earlier this year. Her latest album Bell Bottom Country is getting praise from critics and fans alike. Last week, Wilson took home Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Over the weekend, the Louisiana native made her acting debut on the hit show Yellowstone. Next year, she’ll be hitting the road on her first headlining tour.
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023
John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
Jared Dines Calls Out ZZ Top’s 17-String Bass: “Ripoff”
As American Songwriter reported, ZZ Top’s bassist Elwood Francis played an odd-looking 17-string bass at the band’s recent show on November 5 for the rock group’s 1983 song, “Got Me Under Pressure.”. Well, now there’s a bit of an online beef surrounding the occurrence. In...
wrestlinginc.com
Jerry Lawler Had A Contentious Relationship With Jim Carrey While Filming 'Man On The Moon'
While there's often plenty of gray area surrounding the real-life relationships between wrestlers, Jerry "The King" Lawler hasn't been shy about the legitimate beef he has with actor Jim Carrey. Lawler, a WWE Hall of Famer who enjoyed a longtime commentary career after decades in the ring, has opened up...
NME
Foreigner announce first leg of farewell tour for 2023
Classic rock stalwarts Foreigner have announced the first leg of their farewell tour, revealing a slew of North American dates for 2023. The tour is scheduled to begin July 6 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. It will continue throughout the US in July and August, wrapping up September 3 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Canadian rockers Loverboy (of ‘Working For The Weekend’ fame) will be on support duties for the shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 18).
Advocate
Queering the Underground: Sam Barbera on Women in Rock and New EP
To celebrate the release of their newest EP, front woman of Los Angeles band Beginners Sam Barbera recently sat down with The Advocate to share how living authentically has helped her face the world even as it feels like it’s ending. While Beginners is classified as alt-pop, Barbera likes...
