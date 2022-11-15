ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frank Mastropolo

Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles

©1967 Paul McCartney / Photographer: Linda McCartney. All rights reserved. Many American bands were casualties of the British Invasion led by the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Not the Young Rascals, who formed in Garfield, NJ in 1965 and filled the AM airwaves with hit after hit. The blue-eyed soul group — keyboardist and singer Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati, guitarist Gene Cornish and drummer Dino Danelli — soon dropped “Young” from their name and launched a string of hits that include “Groovin’,” “People Got to Be Free,” “A Beautiful Morning” and “How Can I Be Sure,” a crowd favorite that featured Brigati’s lead vocals.
Louder

Watch Robert Plant sing R&B version Led Zeppelin's Rock And Roll with Imelda May

Robert Plant and Imelda May sang Led Zeppelin's Rock And Roll to celebrate the 30th birthday of the BBC's flagship music show Later... with Jools Holland. When the first episode of The BBC's flagship live music show Later... with Jools Holland was broadcast on October 8, 1992 – featuring performances from The Neville Brothers, The Christians, Nu Colours and D'Influence – few would have bargained on it being around three decades later, and yet here we are.
Outsider.com

Lainey Wilson Becomes Tractor Supply Co.’s Latest Brand Ambassador

Lainey Wilson’s star has been steadily rising over the last year. CMT named her Breakout Artist of the Year earlier this year. Her latest album Bell Bottom Country is getting praise from critics and fans alike. Last week, Wilson took home Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Over the weekend, the Louisiana native made her acting debut on the hit show Yellowstone. Next year, she’ll be hitting the road on her first headlining tour.
Florence Carmela

Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
NME

Foreigner announce first leg of farewell tour for 2023

Classic rock stalwarts Foreigner have announced the first leg of their farewell tour, revealing a slew of North American dates for 2023. The tour is scheduled to begin July 6 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. It will continue throughout the US in July and August, wrapping up September 3 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Canadian rockers Loverboy (of ‘Working For The Weekend’ fame) will be on support duties for the shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 18).
Advocate

Queering the Underground: Sam Barbera on Women in Rock and New EP

To celebrate the release of their newest EP, front woman of Los Angeles band Beginners Sam Barbera recently sat down with The Advocate to share how living authentically has helped her face the world even as it feels like it’s ending. While Beginners is classified as alt-pop, Barbera likes...

