Community Calendar – November 18, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. The Swansboro Historical Association will offer hot cider and baked goods during Swansboro by Candlelight on the evening of Nov. 12 and again during the Swansboro Christmas Flotilla on the evening of Nov. 25. The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum will host it’s third annual Gallery...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 14, 15 & 16
Debbie Susan Chadwick, 65, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC from 4 to 6pm. She leaves behind husband, Darrel Chadwick of Beaufort; daughter, Elaine Jones of Beaufort; two brothers, Johnny and wife, Evelyn Merriell of Pink Hill, and Jerry Merriell and wife, Tracy of Lumberton; and four grandchildren.
Bruce Parrott, 74; no service
Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Bruce was born on October 4, 1948, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Leonard and Joan Parrott. With a strong sense of justice and civic duty, Bruce served in the Oklahoma Police Force for 8 years. From there he attended law school, obtaining his Doctorate and practicing law in the Oil and Gas Industry.
Hazel Bailey, 75; service Nov. 22
Hazel V. Bailey, 75, of Mill Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 21st, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
List of holiday events in Carteret County
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island. Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro. Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock. Nov. 19. Indoor Holiday Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Beaufort Elementary School, 110 Carraway Dr., Beaufort. Christmas Open House. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum,...
Yvette Bannen, 87; private service
Yvette Marcoux Bannen, 87, Falmouth, Maine, formerly of Pine Knoll Shores, for 27 years and in Morehead City for two years until 2021, died on November 9, 2022. Yvette was born on January 15, 1935, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the only child of Maurice and Germaine (Gagne) Marcoux. She graduated from St. Bernard High School in Fitchburg and Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and worked in the medical field.
Fisheries commission keeps Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net ban in place through 2024
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, after hearing hours of public comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning, voted 5-4 Thursday afternoon to leave in place through 2024 the Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines. The vote, on a motion by Doug...
Beaufort receives $195,500 watershed grant
BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency. The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
Imposter scam strikes county
BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
Fisheries commission votes unanimously on proposed striped mullet season closure in 2003
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission voted 9-0 Friday to go to a public comment period soon with a temporary measure that would close the striped mullet fishery from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 of 2023. The closure, according to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) staff,...
Emerald Isle approves bids for portions of major stormwater drainage improvement project
EMERALD ISLE — Bids for Emerald Isle’s planned project to improve drainage along Lee Avenue, Reed Drive and Cedar Street came in well over the cost estimated by the town’s engineering firm, so the town approved bids for only three of the five projects on the three streets.
Carteret Community College Farm to Table program inspires middle school students
— A group of county middle school students got some early culinary inspiration for Thanksgiving during a unique program presented Friday at Carteret Community College. The college presented Farm to Table to about 80 eighth-graders who rotated among five stations designed to take students through various aspects of food preparation. Students learned about plant and seafood production and created delectable dishes like egg rolls and glazed donuts.
Patriot grapplers go 2-1 in quad meet at Washington
WASHINGTON — West Carteret traveled to Washington on Wednesday for a quad wrestling meet to start the new season. The Patriots went 2-1, beating Washington 48-34, defeating D.H. Conley 51-30 and losing to Bunn 39-36. Five Patriots went 3-0 in the meet, including Conner Craig at 106 pounds, Skyler...
East boys overcome slow start for 83-60 win over Ocracoke; Matheka, Baker combine for 60 points
ATLANTIC — East Carteret Daniel Griffee said in the preseason that Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka had taken their game to a new level. He proved prophetic on Friday night in the Mariners’ 83-60 win over Ocracoke in the boys basketball season opener at the Atlantic Elementary School gymnasium.
Croatan sweeps first winter track and field meet of season; West finishes runner-up each time
SWANSBORO — Croatan earned a clean sweep on Wednesday in the 3A Coastal Conference winter indoor track and field season opener. The Cougars scored 164 points in the boys meet to run away with the competition. West Carteret was the runner-up with 98 points, followed by host Swansboro with 86, White Oak with 58, Richlands with 20 and Dixon with 19.
Health director reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, increase in flu, respiratory viruses
— While the Carteret County Health Department continues to see a lower number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, Health Director Nina Oliver said she is continuing to see an increase in flu and other respiratory viruses. “There are a significant number of cases of flu, cold and RSV (respiratory...
West boys hope to continue successful run on hardwood after back-to-back regional finalists
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team has been to back-to-back regional finals and won four straight league crowns. Can the Patriots keep those streaks going this season after losing four of five starters?. “I’m not thinking too much about that,” Mark Mansfield said as he enters...
New/old head coach McBride looks to get Cougars back on track after 1-19 hoops season
OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team will look to hit the reset button this season as former head coach Scott McBride takes over the helm. McBride makes his return as the varsity boys’ head coach after he served in the same role from the 2005-2006 season to 2008-2009.
Cougar girls start season on right foot with 30-13 win over South Lenoir
OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team started its season off on the right foot Friday with a 30-13 win over South Lenoir. The Cougars were hungry to get out on the court after waiting for a double overtime finish in the jayvee boys game, won by Croatan 51-48.
East aims for fourth straight league title with dynamic backcourt duo Baker, Matheka returning
BEAUFORT — The Mariners hope continuity will be key to a fourth straight league title. The East Carteret boys basketball team brings back the dynamic backcourt duo of Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka from a team that went 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. “They’re the best backcourt...
