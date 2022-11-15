ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Isle, NC

Community Calendar – November 18, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. The Swansboro Historical Association will offer hot cider and baked goods during Swansboro by Candlelight on the evening of Nov. 12 and again during the Swansboro Christmas Flotilla on the evening of Nov. 25. The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum will host it’s third annual Gallery...
SWANSBORO, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 14, 15 & 16

Debbie Susan Chadwick, 65, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC from 4 to 6pm. She leaves behind husband, Darrel Chadwick of Beaufort; daughter, Elaine Jones of Beaufort; two brothers, Johnny and wife, Evelyn Merriell of Pink Hill, and Jerry Merriell and wife, Tracy of Lumberton; and four grandchildren.
BEAUFORT, NC
Bruce Parrott, 74; no service

Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Bruce was born on October 4, 1948, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Leonard and Joan Parrott. With a strong sense of justice and civic duty, Bruce served in the Oklahoma Police Force for 8 years. From there he attended law school, obtaining his Doctorate and practicing law in the Oil and Gas Industry.
NEWPORT, NC
Hazel Bailey, 75; service Nov. 22

Hazel V. Bailey, 75, of Mill Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 21st, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
List of holiday events in Carteret County

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island. Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro. Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock. Nov. 19. Indoor Holiday Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Beaufort Elementary School, 110 Carraway Dr., Beaufort. Christmas Open House. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Yvette Bannen, 87; private service

Yvette Marcoux Bannen, 87, Falmouth, Maine, formerly of Pine Knoll Shores, for 27 years and in Morehead City for two years until 2021, died on November 9, 2022. Yvette was born on January 15, 1935, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the only child of Maurice and Germaine (Gagne) Marcoux. She graduated from St. Bernard High School in Fitchburg and Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and worked in the medical field.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Beaufort receives $195,500 watershed grant

BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency. The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
BEAUFORT, NC
Imposter scam strikes county

BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Carteret Community College Farm to Table program inspires middle school students

— A group of county middle school students got some early culinary inspiration for Thanksgiving during a unique program presented Friday at Carteret Community College. The college presented Farm to Table to about 80 eighth-graders who rotated among five stations designed to take students through various aspects of food preparation. Students learned about plant and seafood production and created delectable dishes like egg rolls and glazed donuts.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Patriot grapplers go 2-1 in quad meet at Washington

WASHINGTON — West Carteret traveled to Washington on Wednesday for a quad wrestling meet to start the new season. The Patriots went 2-1, beating Washington 48-34, defeating D.H. Conley 51-30 and losing to Bunn 39-36. Five Patriots went 3-0 in the meet, including Conner Craig at 106 pounds, Skyler...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Croatan sweeps first winter track and field meet of season; West finishes runner-up each time

SWANSBORO — Croatan earned a clean sweep on Wednesday in the 3A Coastal Conference winter indoor track and field season opener. The Cougars scored 164 points in the boys meet to run away with the competition. West Carteret was the runner-up with 98 points, followed by host Swansboro with 86, White Oak with 58, Richlands with 20 and Dixon with 19.
NEWPORT, NC

