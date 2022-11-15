Hazel V. Bailey, 75, of Mill Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 21st, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO