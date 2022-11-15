Read full article on original website
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Surprise midnight display promised for Hershey New Year’s Eve celebration
Hershey New Year’s Eve announced plans for its 18th annual celebration to usher in 2023, and promised a surprise “immersive display” following the traditional raising of the Hershey’s Kiss at midnight. “While the details will remain a surprise until the event, we can promise an immersive...
A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals
YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal. Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold. CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Carlisle.
Scenes from ‘world’s largest Christmas tree auction’ in central Pa.
Every November before Thanksgiving, buyers from Maine to Florida trek to Buffalo Valley Produce Auction in Mifflinburg for the world’s largest Christmas tree auction. Over two days they come to purchase 60,000 live trees grown in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York and Nova Scotia and other holiday greenery including pine ropes and wreaths.
WGAL
Christmas tree displayed in Penn Square, Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A sign of the season has arrived in Lancaster City. The Red Rose city's Christmas tree was hoisted into place in Penn Square on Wednesday morning. The 33-foot-tall tree, from Lititz, will now be decorated ahead of the mayor's tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, or the day after Thanksgiving.
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
Urban Air Adventure Park to open in Dauphin County with trampolines, go-karts
A new attraction is bouncing into a Swatara Township shopping center. Urban Air Adventure Park is targeted to open in late 2023 or early 2024 next to Petsmart at 4200 Derry St., taking over a longtime vacant spot that previously housed a movie theater and Gingerbread Man restaurant. Franchise owners...
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
This year’s Christmas trees will cost the same as in 2021, auctioneer says
MIFFLINBURG -- The live Christmas trees that will begin appearing on retail lots next week are likely to cost about the same as last year. That is the opinion of Neil Courtney, manager of the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction in Union County, based on what buyers paid for approximately 60,000 trees on Friday.
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure
Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure. Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening …. Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County...
abc27.com
Harrisburg non-profit renovates homes for those in need
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Rebuilding Together Greater Harrisburg (RTGH), a local non-profit organization, announced earlier today their plans to renovate senior citizens’ homes in Steelton, Dauphin County. According to RTGH, they will be partnering up with Masonite Corporation, which is a global designer and manufacturer of interior and...
lebtown.com
Holiday happenings in Downtown Lebanon: Tree lighting, parade, and carriage rides [Paid Press Release]
This post is paid advertising by Community of Lebanon Association. The Community of Lebanon Association Holiday Events are just around the corner. 6 p.m. on November 18 at the Ninth and Cumberland Streets parking lot. Meet Mrs. Claus (Santa arrives Saturday) and help countdown to the lighting of the 25...
Cookies from Cumberland County baker ‘taste as good as they look’: Best Eats
The love of all things sweet evolved into the shop Tanya Rhen opened in February 2012. She bakes and decorates all of the sugar cookies, and also accepts orders for other cookies including peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip, oatmeal and sand tarts. Rhen also creates custom cookies for events such...
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
abc27.com
York County community center is expanding
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Grotto team announced earlier today on Nov. 16, 2022, that they will be expanding their community center mission in York. This announcement comes as the family-owned, Rudy Art Glass Building, was recently purchased by the Grotto Community Benefit LLC, on Nov. 15, 2022, according to the release. The decorative art glass fabricator’s former building, located on 12-23 E. Philadelphia St., has been up for sale in York since 2020.
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
pahomepage.com
Demolition of former Friendly's begins, clearing the way for new Hershey factory
The former Friendly's in near Hershey is becoming just a memory. Demolition crews began tearing down the restaurant to make room for a new factory for The Hershey Company. At a time when many companies are cutting workers, Hershey is expanding locally and bringing new jobs. Demolition of former Friendly’s...
Here’s what’s new at one of central Pa.’s oldest wineries
Bernard Cannac knows the landscape well by now at Adams County Winery, where he has been the winemaker since August 2018. He has brought to one of Pennsylvania’s oldest operating wineries his winemaking skills and an effervescent personality. Unlike like many regional winemakers who have local roots, Cannac was...
abc27.com
Firefighters warn people to be careful cooking on Thanksgiving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plenty of right ways to cook a turkey…and there are plenty of wrong ways, some of which can lead to disaster. The Harrisburg demonstrated that Thursday with a frozen turkey and a deep fryer. This to all to warn the public to...
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food
November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right. There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:
