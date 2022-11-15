Read full article on original website
‘Facelift after 50 years:’ Dillard’s announces expansion at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After serving the South Plains for five decades, Dillard’s is expanding into a new, larger store that will replace its two current locations. The store’s owner, Macerich, made the announcement Tuesday morning. The flagship 220,000-square-foot store will take over the former Sears site on the southwest side of the mall.
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
South Plains College crowns Machayla Parkinson as 2022-23 Miss Caprock
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Machayla Parkinson of Levelland was selected as the 2022-23 Miss Caprock for South Plains College during the 64th Annual Miss Caprock Scholarship Pageant held Thursday (Nov. 17) in the Tom T. Hall Production Studio. Miss Caprock receives a $750 SPC Scholarship. The first runner-up receives...
More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected. LP&L says customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Crews restored power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.
Chilly weekend, warmer next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.
Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Aledo in Area Round, Friday night at 7 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper playing Aledo on Friday night. This is the Area game in the UIL Football state championships. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App.
Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock families had the day they’ve been waiting for on Friday. National Adoption Day brought nine foster children and their families together to celebrate the finalization of their adoption journeys. One of those families has been waiting four years to adopt one of their...
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
Elected officials, educators discuss the future of workforce education in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock business leaders and elected officials met on Wednesday to discuss the future of workforce education across West Texas. There’s a growing need for workers in rural communities across Texas. Lubbock is the largest urban center serving the vast rural area of West Texas and...
Representatives discuss concerns for rural Texas ahead of 88th legislative session
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas lawmakers met at Texas Tech for the Texas Tribune Future of Rural Texas event to talk about their priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Topics included education, healthcare, drought and Private University Funds (PUF). The panel included Lubbock representative Dustin Burrows (R), Midland representative...
KCBD Investigates: Crosbyton CISD cancels classes after losing heat weeks ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD students stayed home from school Friday after losing heat weeks ago. Superintendent David Rodriguez said damage to the main gas line caused the elementary school, high school, gymnasiums, and ag shop to lose heat. “It’s been about over probably a couple of weeks, but...
1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
First United Methodist Church to host free Thanksgiving meal
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 30th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are returning to hosting this event inside. The entire Lubbock Community is welcome to share in this wonderful meal made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.
Roadway reopened on Hwy. 87 at 114th street after car fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woodrow Fire Department shut down the northbound access road off Hwy. 87 at 114th Street due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning. The fire was called in at 9:10 a.m. As of 10:25 a.m., the roadway was reopened. There is no word on injuries or...
Texas Tech and TTU K-12 Win Pilot Grant, Offer Free Diploma Completion
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University and TTU K-12, the university’s fully online school district, have been awarded $1.8 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission to establish a statewide distance education pilot program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.
Lubbock city leaders plan to ‘hit the ground running’ with new road construction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following the passage of the $200 million road bond proposal on Nov. 8, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the plan to build the roads over the next several years. “In an ideal world, we’d build all of these in the first year,” City Engineer...
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - An escaped convict from Hall County was captured Thursday morning near the Bayer Crop Center between Lubbock and New Deal. Around 3 a.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an escaped inmate by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The escapee was...
Malouf’s to hold charity event benefitting the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Malouf’s will hold a special shopping event for charity on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. to benefit The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech University. The latest fall and holiday fashions and jewelry will be...
13 arrested during raid of 7 game rooms in Hockley County
4 found dead inside home destroyed by fire in South Lubbock. Lubbock Police are investigating a report of shots fired that turned into a house fire where four people were discovered dead inside the home when the fire was extinguished. Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening...
