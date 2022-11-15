LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO