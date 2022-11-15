Read full article on original website
2006 Ford Ranger Crash Fatality Prompts New NHTSA Advisory
The Takata airbag recall debacle is an ongoing crisis that has tragically resulted in needless death, as the defective airbags have killed drivers involved in accidents and collisions. As Ford Authority previously reported, a 2006 Ford Ranger driver was suspected to have been the latest Takata airbag victim when his truck was involved in a fatal collision. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed that a Takata airbag was responsible for the death and has issued a new press release to remind owners of vehicles impacted by the recalls to get them fixed as soon as possible.
Tesla recalled almost 30,000 Model Xs for airbag deployment issue
Tesla recently recalled the Model X SUV for an issue with its restraint control module that could cause the front passenger airbag to deploy "in an unintended configuration" in low-speed crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that 29,348 vehicles from model years 2021 through 2023 are affected.
Studies find automatic braking can cut crashes over 40%
DETROIT (AP) — Two new U.S. studies show that automatic emergency braking can cut the number of rear-end automobile crashes in half, and reduce pickup truck crashes by more than 40%.The studies released Tuesday, one by a government-auto industry partnership and the other by the insurance industry, each used crash data to make the calculations. Automatic emergency braking can stop vehicles if a crash is imminent, or slow them to reduce the severity.Some automakers are moving toward a voluntary commitment by 20 companies to make the braking technology standard equipment on 95% of their light-duty models during the current model...
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing
Two Hyundai SUVs scored poorly in Consumer Reports' new rear-seat safety testing. Here's how the 2022 Santa Fe and 2022 Tucson performed. The post 2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
2023 Kia Sportage: All-new compact SUV is a revelation
Radical styling, advanced technologies and available hybrid all-wheel-drive model add up to top choice. Perhaps no vehicle demonstrates Kia's remarkable growth in recent years as its Sportage. First introduced as a small compact SUV in America in 1995, it was little more than a cheaper alternative to the affordable but more sophisticated Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
L.A. Auto Show: Genesis X Convertible, Toyota Prius and more | Autoblog Podcast #756
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. The Los Angeles Auto Show wrapped up this week, and we talk about some of the highlights from the show, and the events surrounding it, like the new Toyota Prius, Genesis X Convertible concept, new Lucid Air trims and the Lucid Gravity SUV. John talks about traveling to Sweden for the reveal of the Volvo EX90. They also talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Nissan Leaf, Nissan Kicks, Mercedes EQB and Jeep Wagoneer. They also shoot the breeze about late fall beer, courtesy of an email from a listener.
2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited vs. 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature
Which small SUV final trim level offers more value for the money? Time for 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited vs. 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature. The post 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited vs. 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Semi graphics shows up in the Tesla iOS app
The Tesla Semi is nigh, with reports claiming that on December 1, Pepsi will take delivery of between 10 and 15 battery-electric Semis. Behind the scenes, Tesla's prepping for customer deliveries by updating its iOS App with information on the Semi and the Cybertruck. An outfit called Tesla App Updates always leaps into the code when a new app version drops, and it took apart v4.14.3, discovering code for the Model T which is the Semi, and the Model C designating the Cybertruck. Also hidden where normal app users wouldn't find them are 3D images of the Semi. Tesla App Updates posted the raw files, which Twitter user OlympusDev then rendered with color. It's expected these images will be graphical representations in the Semi's information screens.
Vespa's most powerful scooter unveiled to put dolce vita on fast-forward
Piaggio's Vespa sub-brand has introduced its most powerful scooter to date. Worthy of the GTV nameplate, the two-wheeler packs more power than many classic economy cars and a head-turning design that ensures it stands out even in cities where scooters are everywhere. Vespa borrowed the GTV designation from the car...
2023 Mazda CX-5 | available to order now
• 2023 Mazda CX-5 sees Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid technology added to all petrol models. •All petrol models benefit from improved economy and lower Co2 emissions. With the first cars arriving in March next year, the 2023 Mazda CX-5 is available to order and configure now. The 2023 model year CX-5 builds on the success of the significantly updated 2022 Mazda CX-5, which made its debut in January, so it's no surprise that the award-winning styling, cabin and chassis of Mazda's spacious and dynamic SUV remains unchanged.
Your cool EV of the future is here today! (Yeah, but not really)
LOS ANGELES — Recently while watching the World Series on Fox, I happened upon a commercial for Chevrolet. Crazy, right, watching television and sitting through a commercial? Anyway, Chevrolet was advertising five new EVs, complete with hip, happy drivers belonging to the most advantageous age bracket jamming to Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere,” a song which I suppose is hip despite coming out in 1987? It’s a decent ad, I can see people getting excited about all these sweet Chevy EVs.
Nissan Leaf nameplate is sticking around
LOS ANGELES — The future of the Nissan Leaf has looked a bit grim as of late. The lineup has been dramatically reduced with just two trims, one with the small battery and one with the large one. And there were reports that Nissan would drop the car entirely. But according to Nissan's director of EV marketing and sales strategy, Aditya Jairaj, the electric car that started it all at Nissan will stick around.
Consumer Reports Worst Deals on New Cars Early Winter Update
Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s an updated list from Consumer Reports analysts about the worst deals on new cars right now based on just how high above MSRP many car shoppers are willing to go. Car...
