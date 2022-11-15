ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre

The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Winter-Like weekend!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!. Well, we are looking at a Winter-like weekend!🥶🧥 Expect a high of 53 degrees for today, but it will feel colder due to those Easterly winds today at 15-20mph. However, Saturday we dropping to the 40s with...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Streetcar: Catch a Free Ride to Winterfest, Park for Free

Winterfest gets underway this Saturday, November 19. Opening Day festivities will include the annual tree lighting, a vendor’s market, and the nighttime lights parade. With anywhere from 45,000 to 55,000 spectators expected downtown, traffic will no doubt be bumper to bumper and parking spots might be hard to come by.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect even colder weather

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Well, we hit our first freeze of the year this morning! Make sure you are staying warm out there with those thicker jackets🥶🧥 We are expecting a high of 55 degrees, and we are going to get even colder this weekend!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

5 Albums That Were Inspired & Named After El Paso

Many great musical things have come out of El Paso; we've seen El Paso born musicians make it big, albums recorded in El Paso & music videos filmed in El Paso. Now we're taking a look at albums that either have El Paso in the name, or were the main reasoning BEHIND the album title. Let's start with a recent addition:
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The Carden International Circus comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - For over 50 years, the Carden International Circus has been thrilling audiences across the country with the very best in live, family entertainment that is fun for all ages!. Whether you prefer to watch trapeze artists or acrobats, jugglers or magicians, or whether you are there...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season

Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy