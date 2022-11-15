Read full article on original website
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre
The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Winter-Like weekend!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!. Well, we are looking at a Winter-like weekend!🥶🧥 Expect a high of 53 degrees for today, but it will feel colder due to those Easterly winds today at 15-20mph. However, Saturday we dropping to the 40s with...
What to Expect When Fred Loya Light Show Debuts at Ascarate Park
You may have heard the Fred Loya Christmas Lights show is making a return this holiday season. The insurance businessman and El Paso Commissioners Court recently agreed on a partnership that will revive the Christmas tradition after a two-year pandemic pause — but at a new venue. Instead of...
Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show to celebrate 52 years this weekend
Artists from all over the region will showcase their work at the Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show on November 19 and 20 at Epic Railyard Event Center in downtown El Paso. Susana Visconti, President of Las Artistas said it will be an event filled with fun for the entire family.
El Paso Streetcar: Catch a Free Ride to Winterfest, Park for Free
Winterfest gets underway this Saturday, November 19. Opening Day festivities will include the annual tree lighting, a vendor’s market, and the nighttime lights parade. With anywhere from 45,000 to 55,000 spectators expected downtown, traffic will no doubt be bumper to bumper and parking spots might be hard to come by.
El Paso’s Favorite Tiki Room Is Making The Move To Downtown Union Plaza This December
El Paso’s Union Plaza was once known as the city’s entertainment district until it wasn’t. I have nothing but fond memories of heading out to Union Plaza in my early 20s. From 1914 to The Garden, To Plum, no matter where me and my friends went it was always a good time.
How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
Grove Brunch Cafe Opens Its Second Location in Far East El Paso
So if you’re an Eastsider like me that loves a good brunch spot then hopefully this news excites you as much as it excited me!. Grove Brunch Cafe has officially opened their second location in far east El Paso!. “We are finally here! Thank you for your patience and...
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect even colder weather
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Well, we hit our first freeze of the year this morning! Make sure you are staying warm out there with those thicker jackets🥶🧥 We are expecting a high of 55 degrees, and we are going to get even colder this weekend!
El Paso Cheer Team to Perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
An El Paso cheer team will be a part of the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Cheer Force Athletics will be representing the city of El Paso at the annual holiday parade this year. The cheerleading organization earned the opportunity by taking top honors at the 14th Annual UTEP Cheerleading Competition this past February.
El Paso Dog Bakery Donates Dog-safe Thanksgiving Meals For Local Animal Shelters
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and during the Thanksgiving holiday many local shelters give back to those in need by providing warm Thanksgiving meals to families or individuals that need a Thanksgiving meal. Oftentimes, however, we forget about the dogs that are spending their Thanksgiving at animal shelters. Well,...
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
Family Outing to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
El Pasoans not satisfied with procuring their Christmas tree from a big box store or parking lot vendor can pick out and cut down their own at the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico. Christmas may still be weeks away, but it’s time to start making plans if you want...
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
El Paso’s Union Plaza Welcomes First-Ever Dueling Piano Bar, Elton’s Dueling Pianos
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s the first of its kind in El Paso!. El Pasoans Michael Sarabia and his partner Alex Diaz have experienced dueling piano bars in other parts of town and when the time came for them to think of a new idea to bring to the borderland, they quickly knew what it was El Paso needed.
5 Albums That Were Inspired & Named After El Paso
Many great musical things have come out of El Paso; we've seen El Paso born musicians make it big, albums recorded in El Paso & music videos filmed in El Paso. Now we're taking a look at albums that either have El Paso in the name, or were the main reasoning BEHIND the album title. Let's start with a recent addition:
The Carden International Circus comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - For over 50 years, the Carden International Circus has been thrilling audiences across the country with the very best in live, family entertainment that is fun for all ages!. Whether you prefer to watch trapeze artists or acrobats, jugglers or magicians, or whether you are there...
These Are The Best El Paso Fast Food Places According To Yelp
We all have our "go-to" places for fast food & I'm sure you have your favorite chains/local spots that you visit on a weekly (or maybe even daily) basis. But what are the top places?. Well the recommended top 10 best places according to Yelp (from 10-1) are:. 10. Raising...
3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season
Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
