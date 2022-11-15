Read full article on original website
Why exactly do they hate Matt?
I get that he's a bit of a love cheat but I'm sure his marriage was over long before and they decided to stay together for the kids. But infidelity is nothing new and people usually get over it. But the hatred for Matt seems to relate to something bigger and I'm guessing it's because his political party brought in lockdowns and social distancing rules? At the end of the day there will be people divided on how the pandemic played out in the UK, but why hold such a grudge against one man? Am I missing something?
Why do you think the public are now voting for Chris to do the trials instead of Matt
This is the second consecutive time he is now doing a trial. Is this just a coincidence. Or are the public now seeing how nasty he can be like him being two faced and talking behind peoples backs like a coward along with George and Sue. They’ve finally realised it’s...
DS's Favourite Top 5 Xmas Hit - ROUND 11
Benny Hill - Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West) The Idols - Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Enigma - Sadeness (Part I) I thought the previous round was weak, but (for me, anyway) this must be the weakest so far!. A vote for Enigma. This is quite wonderful. Half...
Married at First Sight UK broke a ratings record for Channel 4
Married at First Sight UK has been named the biggest Channel 4 show for this year. The dating reality TV programme, where strangers are matched up by a team of experts and meet for the first time on their wedding day, has smashed the network's rating charts with its latest series.
Sky closes gaps on satellite radio EPG
New radio station numbers listed from this morning for those above 0122 on Sky EPG as they close up the gaps. rxtvinfo thinks Heart extra still exists. Yes, numbers are now 0101 to 0155 though I see 0135 is not in use, presumably Sky are expecting a station to take this number at sometime?
Neighbours announced for shock 2023 return following Channel 5 axe
Neighbours is set to return to screens with a brand new home. The Australian soap was cancelled by Channel 5 earlier this year following 37 years on air, with the last episode airing in July. But in a shocking twist, the iconic show is returning for a brand new series...
NCIS Hawai'i fans complain about surprise character absence
NCIS Hawai’i fans aren’t happy with the news that Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara will be absent from the show for the next few weeks. In Monday night’s (November 14) episode of the spinoff series, Lucy accepted a job offer for the Special Agent Afloat position, which would take her away from girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) for four months.
Boy George the liar
You don’t get 15 months for simply handcuffing someone. Its called false imprisonment, George always denied beating him with a chain. So much crap on here about radiators and days of torment and rape etc when none of that was true or mentioned in the original trial and press coverage. Alan Carr did a spoof sketch with a radiator and now fiction seems to have become fact.
House of Cards BBC4 10.15pm Tonight
I've just noticed that BBC4 is repeating this fantastic series starring the brilliant Iain Richardson tonight at 10.15pm with a 15 minute interview with its author Michael Dobbs just before it at 10pm. Maybe we've all had enough political intrigue and infighting the last few years with the Tories. but...
Neighbours farewell tour confirms fate after news of show's return
Neighbours has confirmed that its Farewell Tour will still be going ahead, despite it, well, not really being a farewell after all. Earlier today (November 17), it was confirmed that the beloved soap will be returning to screens in 2023 after being saved by Amazon Freevee, which comes after its last episode aired in July following its axing by Channel 5.
Unplanned audio on Channel 5 this morning.
Towards the end of the newspaper reviews on today's Jeremy Vine programme, there was an additional conversation going on for ages. It reminded me of when the first new Dr Who had audio problems, but this sounded like a live conversation. Could the gallery have put themselves to air in...
Vote to save
Absolutely will vote to save Matt until fairly near the end, as I think the series would be as flat as a pancake without him. It doesn't necessarily follow that I will vote for him to win, though he is on a fairly short shortlist. Absolutely will vote to save...
Top 5 soap single Epsiodes ever in ratings
Got asked this on another group. Stacey’s bipolar point of view (May 2009) Linda’s alcoholism on NYE point of view (December 2019) Ronnie & Roxy’s death (January 2017) Stacey’s bipolar point of view (May 2009) Linda’s alcoholism on NYE point of view (December 2019) Ronnie...
That Sue and Charlene are so nasty in the show
I was so looking forward to seeing Sue in the jungle as i have only known her as Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street. So watching her on the show has really changed my opinion of her as she comes across as bitching and two faced especially towards Matt and she is so lazy and ungrateful. I never thought she would be like this. Charlene is not really a surprise as you need to be tough to be a journalist but still her bitching as well was a bit shocking.
FM RDS Clocks
I just wondered if anyone else has noticed strange things going on with RDS time,. Since the clocks went back my clock in the car, which is controlled by the FM RDS signal, was showing the correct UTC or GMT time when the car radio is tuned to any BBC stations such as Radio Bristol, Radio 2 and Radio 4.
All channel 5 channels
It was working this morning for a while but for the rest of the day all channel 5 channels are not showing anything on our Humax TV guide. My5 works, but does anyone else have problems?. Posts: 1,943. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 15/11/22 - 22:04 #2. daisy_johns wrote: ». It...
Vintage Childrens BBC on BBC Four
Anybody been watching these on BBC Four on Sunday evenings? As part of the celebrations for the BBC's centenary, we've had a selection of episodes of childrens BBC shows from the 70's and 80's. So far we've had The Clangers, Play School, The Really Wild Show and Grange Hill (the...
The English ending explained – did Cornelia get her revenge?
The English season 1 major spoilers follow. The English saw BBC One and Amazon Studios take that nice Emily Blunt – and Chaske Spencer from the Twilight movies – and place them in the middle of a violent, bloody saga of brutality and revenge. Who came out alive?...
2022 Week 9 (BLACKPOOL) Spoiler Thread - PLEASE DO NOT POST RESULTS OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
Get your bags packed… we’re off to BLACKPOOL for the first time since 2019! Stick of rock, anyone?. As ever, a big thank you to our spoiler king @davethorp and our friend @Juliet007 for coming through with the spoiler goods on a weekly basis. Thanks for all your hard work, guys!
Amazon brings back Neighbours
Its going to be on the Freevee service in most of the world (so free, but with ads), and on Prime Video and the 10 Network in Australia. Be interesting to see how this works out. Few seem to watch Freevee, so it will bring some extra publicity and profile for the service.
