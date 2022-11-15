ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL’s youngest coach leads Greensburg Salem boys into Class 4A

The youngest boys basketball coach in the WPIAL couldn’t wait to get started. He wants to bring energy to a struggling program that went 3-32 the past two seasons in Class 6A. That’s what Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld said Friday on the first official day of winter sports...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team comes up short in PIAA semis

Mt. Pleasant’s dream run to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship ended Wednesday at Slippery Rock. A stifling defense and a lucky bounce off the post helped District 10 runner-up General McLane to a 3-0 victory in the semifinals. General McLane (16-5-1) will face Central Columbia at 10...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Moon girls claim 2nd straight state title with thrilling comeback victory

MECHANICSBURG – There may have been easier ways for Moon to take another girls soccer state championship, but few more dramatic. The Tigers scored twice in the last 18 minutes to win the PIAA Class 3A girls’ soccer final over previously unbeaten Upper Perkiomen on Friday evening, finishing off their own perfect season.
MOON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Get to know the new site of the PIAA soccer championships

The PIAA soccer championships will move to a new venue this year with eight title games set for Friday and Saturday at Eagle View Middle School’s Bobby Rahal Toyota Field on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Since 1998, the state finals have been played at...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Through the Years: In 1947, Ken High shut out Har-Brack

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Ken High won its second consecutive WPIAL title over Har-Brack, 27-0, at Forbes Field on Nov. 27, 1947. Vince Pisano scored two touchdowns for the Red Raiders. The rivals didn’t meet in the regular season because officials from both schools though the rivalry had become too fierce.
WASHINGTON STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem girls look to stay healthy, compete in new Class 4A section

Things were going well for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Golden Lions won their first eight games on the way to a 9-1 start. But during their game against Franklin Regional, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins went down with a season-ending injury and the season changed.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional boys look to build on flashes of excellence

Franklin Regional is looking for more consistency, start to finish, end to end. “We want to string together good possessions, string together more stops and string together more wins,” Panthers coach Jesse Reed said. Last year, the Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Section 3) did not win more than two games...
MURRYSVILLE, PA

