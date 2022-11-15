Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL’s youngest coach leads Greensburg Salem boys into Class 4A
The youngest boys basketball coach in the WPIAL couldn’t wait to get started. He wants to bring energy to a struggling program that went 3-32 the past two seasons in Class 6A. That’s what Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld said Friday on the first official day of winter sports...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team comes up short in PIAA semis
Mt. Pleasant’s dream run to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship ended Wednesday at Slippery Rock. A stifling defense and a lucky bounce off the post helped District 10 runner-up General McLane to a 3-0 victory in the semifinals. General McLane (16-5-1) will face Central Columbia at 10...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moon girls claim 2nd straight state title with thrilling comeback victory
MECHANICSBURG – There may have been easier ways for Moon to take another girls soccer state championship, but few more dramatic. The Tigers scored twice in the last 18 minutes to win the PIAA Class 3A girls’ soccer final over previously unbeaten Upper Perkiomen on Friday evening, finishing off their own perfect season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Get to know the new site of the PIAA soccer championships
The PIAA soccer championships will move to a new venue this year with eight title games set for Friday and Saturday at Eagle View Middle School’s Bobby Rahal Toyota Field on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Since 1998, the state finals have been played at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the Years: In 1947, Ken High shut out Har-Brack
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Ken High won its second consecutive WPIAL title over Har-Brack, 27-0, at Forbes Field on Nov. 27, 1947. Vince Pisano scored two touchdowns for the Red Raiders. The rivals didn’t meet in the regular season because officials from both schools though the rivalry had become too fierce.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel, last year’s WPIAL 6A champ, to tackle 5A competition with all new starting 5
After a spectacular rise to the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball title last season, Fox Chapel finds itself at a new address with practically a new team. The Foxes defeated North Hills, 43-36, in the title game at Petersen Events Center. Fox Chapel made it to the PIAA semifinals before being eliminated by Archbishop Wood.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem girls look to stay healthy, compete in new Class 4A section
Things were going well for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Golden Lions won their first eight games on the way to a 9-1 start. But during their game against Franklin Regional, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins went down with a season-ending injury and the season changed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls volleyball team outlasts Philipsburg-Osceola, reaches state final
A pair of district champions battled for five games Wednesday at Punxsutawney High School with a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball championship on the line. In a packed gym, a boisterous crowd saw District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola deliver the first shot with a dominant win in Game 1.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional boys look to build on flashes of excellence
Franklin Regional is looking for more consistency, start to finish, end to end. “We want to string together good possessions, string together more stops and string together more wins,” Panthers coach Jesse Reed said. Last year, the Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Section 3) did not win more than two games...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Guard play could provide spark for Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team
A move to a new section is just logistics to Greensburg Central Catholic. The new digs come with no guarantees and don’t mean another perfect record in section games like last season. And it surely does not ensure a 23rd straight WPIAL playoff berth. That still has to be...
