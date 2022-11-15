Read full article on original website
Sandra “Sandy” Kay (Steelman) Warren – Service – 11/19/22 at 11 a.m.
Sandra “Sandy” Kay Warren of Ironton died Wednesday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Burial will be at the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Visitation for Sandy Warren is Saturday morning from 10 until 11...
Cyrilla Ann Boyer – Service 11/21/22 10 a.m.
Cyrilla Ann Boyer of Cadet died Thursday at the age of 86. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at ten o’clock at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday starting at 4 o’clock and again Monday at 8:30 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Jason E. Stockbarger — Service 11/20/22 3 P.M.
Jason E. Stockbarger of Festus passed away Sunday, November 13th at the age of 47. A memorial gathering for Jason Stockbarger will be Sunday (11/20) afternoon from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at Second Baptist Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Phillip Lewis Henderson — Service 11/22/22 10 A.M.
Philip Lewis Henderson of Festus passed away Tuesday, November 15th, he was 88 years old. The services will be held Wednesday (11/22) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Philip Henderson will be Tuesday (11/21) evening...
Shirley Ruth Eaton – Service 11/19/22 At 2 P.M.
Shirley Ruth Eaton of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 91. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Shirley Ruth Eaton is Friday afternoon from 4 until 6 and Saturday afternoon...
Richard John Cuddy Jr. — Services TBA
Richard John Cuddy, Jr. of Pevely passed away Thursday, November 10th, at the age of 60. A memorial visitation will be at a later date, at the Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely.
MCCA Craft Fair Scholarship Fundraiser is on Saturday
(Jefferson County) For those looking for unique collectible items or gifts for the holidays, the Jefferson College chapter of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) will host a community-wide craft fair on Saturday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Jefferson College. He says the event...
County denies rezoning for homeless center
The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
Five Below coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming
The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming on the Monday after Thanksgiving on November 28th. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She shares some of the things to keep in mind for this year’s parade. The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas...
Unitec Students Building A Home In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) It’s been a busy first semester for students at the Unitec Career Center in Bonne Terre. Director Jeff Cauley says they have partnered with the city of Bonne Terre to build a house. He says things are going great so far. The work is being done by...
Saturday Sports Preview
MAC MEN VS ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE IMO’S BOB SECHREST CLASSIC 5:00 PM CST. MAC WOMEN VS THREE RIVERS COMMUNITY COLLEGE – MO @ NEOSHO, MO REGION 16 CLASSIC AT CROWDER 1:00 PM.
Farmington Chamber Raises Money For Help The Hungry
(Farmington) $1,150 was raised Thursday at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon for the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. The money was raised through the auctioning off of four desserts prepared by members of the bake sale committee. Organizer Chris Landrum was ecstatic about the total.
Dunklin R-5 recent and upcoming events
(Herculaneum/Pevely) There is plenty of activities happening in the Dunklin School District. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman says they have an ongoing Thanksgiving food drive. My MO Info · KJ111622A.WAV. People interested in donating can drop of their turkey’s at Herculaneum high school. The Thanksgiving food drive will wrap...
Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
Stolen fishing equipment south of Festus
(Jefferson County) Investigators are looking into a burglary that occurred in the 1700 block of Sunnyside Road outside of Festus. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says they received the report on October 31st. My MO Info · KJ111522A.WAV. In addition there is an antique shop on...
Human remains of missing Cedar Hill man found in wooded area in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Human remains, reportedly that of a missing person was found last Friday in Jefferson County. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says a hunter found what he suspected was a human skull in a wooded area near the 8500 block of Rutledge Road in Dittmer. Dental records confirmed...
Three vehicle crash this morning in south St. Louis
This morning in North St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.
Iron County Two Vehicle Wreck
(Iron County, MO) Three people are suffering moderate injuries after a two vehicle crash in Iron County Thursday afternoon about 12:20. According to Highway Patrol records the crash occurred as a van, driven by 69 year old Edward E. Kelley, was headed north on Highway 21 in Arcadia when it pulled into the path of a pick up driven south by 54 year old Scott L. Oatman of Annapolis. Kelley and his passenger, 23 year old Layne D. Kelley, also of Pilot Knob, as well as Oatman, were taken to Iron County Medical Center. All three were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
