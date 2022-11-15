Read full article on original website
Man shoots stepfather during fight at East Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his mother’s husband during a fight on Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Center Street on the East Side. Police said that a man and...
Woman grazed in the head after person opens fire at North Side home with infant inside
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured Thursday night after someone fired into a North Side home containing an infant and two other adults, according to San Antonio police. Police said the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vista Arroyo.
1 critically injured, suspect arrested, 4 detained after shooting at South Park Mall food court, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at the food court at South Park Mall left one person critically injured, a suspect in custody and four others detained for questioning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called just after 2 p.m. Friday to the mall, located in the 2300 block...
SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on Northwest Side
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old two years ago on the Northwest Side. Jaylan Alexander Richardson was killed at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard. Police said the gunman, or gunmen, were in a...
Police seek suspect who fatally shot woman riding in SUV after leaving East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who gunned down a woman riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 26 outside the Tropicana Bar along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue.
Residents at Northwest Side apartment complex evacuated due to fire
SAN ANTONIO – Residents at a Northwest Side apartment complex had to leave their units on Thursday night due to a fire. San Antonio firefighters said the blaze started at 10:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Evers Road. Firefighters arrived to find...
Teen shot in leg while walking through gate of apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Reserves at Pecan Valley Apartments in the...
Investigators searching for cause of fire in vacant apartment that also damaged neighbors’ homes
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Northwest Side apartment that was supposed to be vacant suddenly had fire moving into and through it late Thursday night. The fire broke out after 10 p.m. inside one unit of the AmberHill apartments, then quickly spread into the building’s attic. Once there,...
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side. According to police, a man entered a store on Nov. 10 at 5402 W Military Drive with a small black handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash, lottery tickets, and vape pens.
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
Man shot during altercation at NE Side apartment complex; suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at the Parker Apartment Homes in the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive, not far from Rittiman Road and Loop 410.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of IH-35 temporarily closed after crash on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of IH-35, near Zarzamora, are temporarily closed after a major crash, according to San Antonio police. Details surrounding the crash and injuries are unknown at this time. Police are diverting traffic to Somerset Road and the closure is expected to span a few...
Woman in custody after gasoline-soaked rags found at scene of east-side fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a possible arsonist after an east-side home went up in flames overnight. It happened on South Gevers Street at Aransas Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say a woman was taken into custody and some gasoline-soaked rags were found. at the home,...
Mother's car stolen just days after moving to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday morning, Michelle Salinas ran outside her apartment with her two boys. It was their first day of school in San Antonio, after the family returned to a city Salinas previously called home. "We had some tacos in the morning," she said, "and I am...
Woman dead, man hospitalized after car goes off highway and crashes on street below, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital following a vehicle crash near downtown early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 South, near the Frio Street ramp. According to Bexar County...
Late-night fire destroys home under construction on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a home under construction on the city’s East Side. The fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Aransas Avenue, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and South Gevers Street.
Man who drove off elevated I-35 ramp, killing passenger, will be charged with murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man who lost control of his car and drove off an elevated off-ramp from Interstate 35 downtown early Thursday will be charged with murder, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Salazar said that James Chancellor had a...
Woman dies, man in custody after driving off bridge, crashing on road below
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a rollover accident near Cattleman's Square. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday along Interstate 35 South and N. Frio Street. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said they tried to pull the car over, but...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Tuesday. The crash happened on Rigsby in Bermuda at around 9:02 p.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler vehicle struck the man, and was found unresponsive on the roadway.
