San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.



Late-night fire destroys home under construction on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a home under construction on the city’s East Side. The fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Aransas Avenue, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and South Gevers Street.


