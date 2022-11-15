ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New charges filed against University of Virginia shooting suspect

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Authorities announced additional charges against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, accused of killing three football players and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting at the University of Virginia. The new charges were announced Tuesday ahead of his initial court appearance Wednesday morning. Court documents show...
