Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Friday Night Football: Don Bosco Prep defeats Seton Hall Prep to advance to state semifinals
It's Friday night and New Jersey's high school football teams are battling it out on the gridiron.
golfcourseindustry.com
New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative expands
The New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative announced its expansion from New Hampshire and Massachusetts into the remainder of the New England states. “We’ve been in the business of sourcing and creating competitive pricing for over 10 years in the golf course industry and we feel it is time to expand our service offerings to more golf courses throughout New England,” said director of purchasing Steve Sears, who is based in New Boston, New Hampshire.
Princeton, NJ eatery will be on ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’
One of Princeton's most loved restaurants is getting some recognition on the Food Network tonight and everyone needs to tune in!. It's official that Jammin' Crepes in Princeton, New Jersey is going to be in the spotlight tonight with Guy Fieri and Rev Run so you have to tune in and support one of Mercer County's favorite local businesses!
californiahomedesign.com
The Crown of Beantown
Dyer Brown and Richmond International reimagine one of Boston’s historic hotels, The Langham, into a global destination. There is just something about Boston. From the historic Georgian architecture to the deluge of Ivy League colleges, world-famous museums and of course, the seafood, New England’s largest city is not to be missed. Nestled in the heart of the Financial District is one of Boston’s most iconic hotels, The Langham.
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
goleader.com
BOE Votes to Approve Edison Field Project; Amy Root Resigns
WESTFIELD — Tuesday night’s Westfield Board of Education meeting brought the approval of the Edison Field joint project with the town in a 5-to-2 vote, with two abstentions, and the immediate resignation of board member Amy Root. The board’s vote comes on the heels of the council’s approval of the shared-services agreement.
Major Latest Update at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
Major updates have been listed this week with openings and more future openings of some fun stuff. Adventure Crossing USA is a huge "sports" complex with so much more in Ocean County. Sports fields, dining, hotels, fun stuff for the family, and so much more. A wave pool for surfing, how crazy!
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108 while a new music venue rocks out in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!. Attention rock n’ rollers, hip-hoppers, country lovers, and all music fans – Roadrunner, the largest...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
Jersey Central Power & Light begins upgrade of 19 miles of transmission lines
A total of 19 miles of transmission power lines in New Jersey’s Monmouth County will be upgraded through two projects by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), which announced construction on the $53 million effort ... Read More » The post Jersey Central Power & Light begins upgrade of 19 miles of transmission lines appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Storm Package Bills Lauded By Jackson Council
JACKSON – Township officials supported a storm related bill package by former Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a 12th District Assemblyman, that would help victims of devasting storms. Councilman Nino Borrelli spoke about the bill package early during a recent Township Council meeting, highlighting the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy...
Boston Globe
Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston
The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
roi-nj.com
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership
Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)
1 million sq ft renovation will generate 2.5K jobs and over $1.9B in wagesMorristown Minute. 1 Million Sq Ft, State-of-The-art Terminal With 33 Gates Represents Largest Design-build Project in New Jersey History; Will Generate 2.5K Jobs and More Than $1.9B in Wages.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
A New Jersey park will host a Winter Walk that you do not want to miss. This Winter Walk will have thousands of lights on display as you roam through clutching hot chocolate with friends or a loved one. Starting from November 20 through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Comments / 0