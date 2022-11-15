ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

golfcourseindustry.com

New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative expands

The New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative announced its expansion from New Hampshire and Massachusetts into the remainder of the New England states. “We’ve been in the business of sourcing and creating competitive pricing for over 10 years in the golf course industry and we feel it is time to expand our service offerings to more golf courses throughout New England,” said director of purchasing Steve Sears, who is based in New Boston, New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
californiahomedesign.com

The Crown of Beantown

Dyer Brown and Richmond International reimagine one of Boston’s historic hotels, The Langham, into a global destination. There is just something about Boston. From the historic Georgian architecture to the deluge of Ivy League colleges, world-famous museums and of course, the seafood, New England’s largest city is not to be missed. Nestled in the heart of the Financial District is one of Boston’s most iconic hotels, The Langham.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars

A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
BOSTON, MA
goleader.com

BOE Votes to Approve Edison Field Project; Amy Root Resigns

WESTFIELD — Tuesday night’s Westfield Board of Education meeting brought the approval of the Edison Field joint project with the town in a 5-to-2 vote, with two abstentions, and the immediate resignation of board member Amy Root. The board’s vote comes on the heels of the council’s approval of the shared-services agreement.
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Energy Insider

Jersey Central Power & Light begins upgrade of 19 miles of transmission lines

A total of 19 miles of transmission power lines in New Jersey’s Monmouth County will be upgraded through two projects by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), which announced construction on the $53 million effort ... Read More » The post Jersey Central Power & Light begins upgrade of 19 miles of transmission lines appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Storm Package Bills Lauded By Jackson Council

JACKSON – Township officials supported a storm related bill package by former Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a 12th District Assemblyman, that would help victims of devasting storms. Councilman Nino Borrelli spoke about the bill package early during a recent Township Council meeting, highlighting the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy...
JACKSON, NJ
Boston Globe

Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston

The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
BOSTON, MA
roi-nj.com

Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership

Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

A New Jersey park will host a Winter Walk that you do not want to miss. This Winter Walk will have thousands of lights on display as you roam through clutching hot chocolate with friends or a loved one. Starting from November 20 through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ

