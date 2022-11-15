ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Stove Top Stuffing Is a Perfect Food, Actually

As Thanksgiving approaches, my mind frequently wanders to the dish I am most looking forward to preparing for the holiday: my great-grandmother’s cornbread dressing. Rich with double chicken stock, tons of butter, and handfuls of aromatics, it is in my opinion the best cornbread dressing in the world. But because that dressing involves a two-day process and tons of labor, I’ve also had an equally strong craving for a box of Stove Top stuffing.
This Year, Make Hand Pies Instead

Despite what Instagram would have you believe, it is not particularly easy to make a beautiful pie with cute autumnal decorations that’s at once delicious and nice to look at. Making pies takes practice. A lot of it. And while a pie certainly doesn’t have to look picturesque to taste divine, the pressure to create a triumph of aesthetics and flavor peaks around Thanksgiving, the most pie-heavy holiday of the year. Even if you do succeed, pies tend to be persnickety to serve: they can be difficult to cut and mathematically challenging to divide, and their fillings tend to flood gloopily into the dish. And when have you ever felt like you got a big enough slice?
Yes, Thanksgiving Pies Are More Expensive This Year

We often presume to understand restaurant economics because we know what a chicken breast costs at the supermarket. “I could make this dish at home for $5,” goes the refrain. Could we? Here, Eater looks at all the costs in a popular restaurant dish to see what goes into it, and how much profit comes out.
How Chef Anya El-Wattar Reimagines Russian Classics for Vegan Diners at Birch & Rye

Long before Soviet Russia-raised chef Anya El-Wattar knew she’d take over the former Mahila restaurant space in Noe Valley, she dreamed of opening not just a Russian restaurant, but also a vegan one. That personal desire points to broader history: Darra Goldstein, the top Russian food scholar in the United States, once told El-Wattar that, in the past, devout individuals “who followed traditional Russian diet, with its many prescribed fast days, were de facto vegans for roughly half the year.” Initially, when the restaurant opened in January 2022, El-Wattar offered a la carte options only, but after about a year in business she began offering tasting menus, vegan and non-vegan, too. In doing so, Birch & Rye became one of the only fine dining destinations in San Francisco to offer such an option for plant-based diners.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
For Ina Garten, Dinner ‘Doesn’t Have to Be Such a Rigid Thing’

We all could use a little dinner inspiration — even Ali Slagle, who dreams of dinner. In “Dinner Is Served,” she asks colleagues about one night when they somehow transformed ingredients into dinner with all this life going on. This month’s installment: Even the Barefoot Contessa struggled to make dinner every single night during the pandemic. In her new — thirteenth! — cookbook Go-To Dinners, she shares her new take on dinner. It could be breakfast, or lately, a plate of roasted vegetables.
The 2022 Eater Chicago Holiday Gift Guide

Chicago is a world-class food city, and as such, it’s certainly earned a top-notch gift guide that highlights its breadth, depth, and resilience. From a box of prime steaks selected by a legendary, family-owned restaurant to Indian condiments developed by one of the most popular virtual kitchens in town, there’s a special and thoughtful item for every kind of ravenous Chicagoan at a range of prices. One could spend all day evaluating the many delicious and attractive creations of local chefs, chocolatiers, artists, and writers, but this guide is streamlined to reflect a tight 10 holiday gift ideas for someone who loves food as much as they love Chicago. For additional inspiration, explore our 2021 gift guide.
CHICAGO, IL
Where to Drink Crisp, Nuanced Hard Cider in and Around Portland

As one of the country’s top apple producing states, Oregon enjoys a bounty of apples in both volume and variety, a boon that has translated into a robust craft cider scene. Here, cideries are producing a wide range of styles, including European-style dry ciders and ciders that get a boost of flavor from all manner of fruit, happy to play a supporting character to the almighty apple.
PORTLAND, OR

