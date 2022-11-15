Read full article on original website
Financial Institutions Warn of Text Scams Posing as Credit Unions and Banks
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — The Iowa credit union industry is warning Iowans of recent increases in texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. Known as “smishing,” these fraudulent text messages appear to be from a consumer’s financial institution and try to trick them into revealing their account number or other personally identifiable information.
Computer Science Education Week to Be Celebrated Across Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek) takes place December 5-11, 2022, and is an annual call to action to provide American youth with resources to learn more about computer science, explore the opportunities that exist, and encourage participation in computer-science education. “Computer Science...
Iowa School Board Members Set 2023 Legislative Platform with a Focus on Student Learning and Student Success
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — More than 150 delegates from the Iowa Association of School Board's (IASB) member school boards and area education agency (AEA) boards gathered at Delegate Assembly on November 16 to conduct the annual meeting, convene nominating caucuses for open seats on the IASB Board of Directors, elect a president-elect, and set the platform for the 2023 legislative session. A highlight for delegates this year was an inspirational story shared by a recent graduate from Marshalltown Schools.
