DES MOINES, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — More than 150 delegates from the Iowa Association of School Board's (IASB) member school boards and area education agency (AEA) boards gathered at Delegate Assembly on November 16 to conduct the annual meeting, convene nominating caucuses for open seats on the IASB Board of Directors, elect a president-elect, and set the platform for the 2023 legislative session. A highlight for delegates this year was an inspirational story shared by a recent graduate from Marshalltown Schools.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO