Beyoncé is the top artist nominated in the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com center in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is on Grammy.com. She is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician. If she wins three more awards, she will match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO