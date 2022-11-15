ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Beyoncé leads nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé is the top artist nominated in the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com center in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is on Grammy.com. She is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician. If she wins three more awards, she will match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy