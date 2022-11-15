LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is prepping up to give to those who are in need this Thanksgiving!. SCAN Laredo is inviting the community to participate in their annual Happy Holiday Dinner for All Food Drive. They are asking those interested to bring food and non-perishables like frozen turkeys, bread, milk, and beans to provide families in need with a warm meal this holiday season.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO