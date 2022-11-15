Read full article on original website
Veterans treated to luncheon and health fair
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans in Webb County were treated to an early Thanksgiving feat as just a way to say thank you for their service. Webb County held a special luncheon and health fair for our local veterans on Wednesday. Organizers said the idea was to combine both Veterans...
Laredo Police hold annual Thanksgiving luncheon
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Thanksgiving is just a week away and while many will be celebrating the holiday with their loved ones, here in Laredo, our men and women in blue held their feast on Thursday. Over 600 people from different organizations and departments came together to celebrate an early...
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold Christmas Tree Lighting event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas might still be a month away but it’s never too early to deck the halls!. The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is bringing back its classic holiday tradition of lighting the Christmas tree!. KGNS News Today anchor Ruben Villarreal will be there to spread some...
Laredo Health Coalition meets to discuss issues in the community
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every month, the Laredo Health Coalition meets to discuss health issues happening in the community. Several health entities and non-profit organizations are part of these monthly meetings. On Thursday, November 17, they met to talk about an array of topics. One thing of note is a...
Mercy Ministries to hold Harvest of Health event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local health clinic is inviting the community to take part in a Harvest of Health event!. Not only is November harvesting season, it’s also Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to check up on your health and see if you are at-risk of diabetes. According...
LISD opens online application for specialty schools
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It might still be the middle of the school year, but preparations for the 2023-2024 school year are already underway. If your child would like to attend one of the six specialty schools over at LISD, the online application is open; however, the deadline is approaching.
Webb County approves countywide polling sites; state pending
Webb County, TX (KGNS) - Friday morning Webb County canvassed votes for some county races however some questions regarding the runoff elections and voting sites were brought forward. Several elections were canvassed this week such as the City of Laredo, Laredo College, LISD and UISD. Webb County went through state...
Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving may be nearly a week away, but a local justice of the peace is already taking part in the giving season. On Tuesday morning, instead of plaintiffs, the courtroom of Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo was filled with turkeys but there is a good reason for it.
SCAN Laredo hosting a food drive for families in need this Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is prepping up to give to those who are in need this Thanksgiving!. SCAN Laredo is inviting the community to participate in their annual Happy Holiday Dinner for All Food Drive. They are asking those interested to bring food and non-perishables like frozen turkeys, bread, milk, and beans to provide families in need with a warm meal this holiday season.
Concert in the park canceled on account of rain
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A concert that was supposed to be held at a City of Laredo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. Initially, the City of Laredo Parks Department had scheduled a concert at North Central Park this Saturday, Nov. 19 but Mother Nature had other plans.
Access to fiber optic broadband Internet expands in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After the legislative work of several federal, state, and local entities, access to fiber optic broadband internet has expanded in Laredo. Texas state representative Richard Pena Raymond shared that the pandemic highlighted how vital access to the internet is for households in the present day. On...
National campaign encourages people to stop smoking for 24 hours
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A national campaign to help people quit smoking has made its way to Laredo. Two years ago, the American Cancer Society created the Great American Smokeout which is held on the third Thursday of each November. It encourages smokers to stop smoking for 24 hours. The goal is to encourage people to stop smoking altogether.
TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign ahead of holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holiday season right around the corner, law enforcement is making sure that everyone gets to their destination safe and sound. Thousands of accidents were reported in the state of Texas during the holiday season, here in Laredo, ten alcohol related accidents happened during the holiday season, luckily no deaths were reported however, three people were seriously injured.
Federal agency: Two Valley health care agencies owed pay to employees
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered over $960,000 in back wages from two Rio Grande Valley health care agencies. “Too often, the U.S. Department of Labor finds employers like four Texas and Louisiana providers who fail to hold up their part of the bargain by not paying nearly 600 employees all […]
Martin High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting Laredo ISD teacher got a huge surprise on Tuesday, November 15. With nine days to go before her students test for the STAAR exam, Samantha Ruiz was not expecting visitors. The 9th-grade English class instructor was told she was selected as the KGNS October...
Center to house several law enforcement agencies set to open in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A building that will house several law enforcement agencies under one roof will open very soon. From Laredo police to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to the Texas Department of Public Safety and several federal agencies like the FBI will join forces to create a new center.
Duck Dynasty's 'Uncle Si' bags South Texas buck at Duval County ranch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Si Robertson, also known as "Uncle Si" from the wildly popular TV show "Duck Dynasty," was spotted hunting in South Texas recently. Three Eagles Ranch in Duval County shared photos of the popular outdoorsman hunting at the ranch, along with the huge buck he shot.
Rains will Develop Friday, a Wet Cold Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold airmasses continue to move south from polar regions of North America. The cold airmasses are shallow in depth, and just above, humid gulf air is increasing in depth as it moves north. This will lead to a cold wet combination that will last through the weekend. We may begin to see some sun and mild weather in time for Thanksgiving.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to replace over 200 handguns
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of handguns are replaced at a Webb County law enforcement agency after an item was passed during commissioners court. On Monday, commissioners approved to replace over 200 Sig Sauer P3-20 9MM weapons from Webb County Sheriff’s Office. The decision came after reports of accidental...
