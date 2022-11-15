ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

whdh.com

Haverhill school community outraged at hazing allegations

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of Haverhill residents gathered at City Hall for a school committee meeting focused on disturbing hazing allegations involving Haverhill High School football players that prompted the cancellation of the season. Among those speaking Thursday night were students who said they were shocked and saddened...
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told

IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
IPSWICH, MA
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts High School in Turmoil Over ‘Disgusting’ Hazing Video

A group of Massachusetts high school football players and their coaches have been suspended, and the school’s entire football season canned, after a deeply disturbing hazing incident was captured in a viral video.Police now say they anticipate filing criminal charges against some of the Haverhill High School teammates, some of whom are over 18 years old. In the video, obtained by Boston 25 News, three Haverhill students—one of them wearing a Haverhill football shirt—can be seen dragging a reported freshman across the floor and stripping his clothes off. Then, a fourth teammate wearing only underwear straddles his head and commits...
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Winter to light up Greater Cape Ann

For the third year running, Winter Lights on Cape Ann is back to set a festive mood — and hand out $250 to one lucky winner. This year’s displays of festive lights are expanding to businesses across Greater Cape Ann, including participating businesses in Essex, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport.
ROCKPORT, MA
The Bedford Citizen

What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE

MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
BEDFORD, MA
pmq.com

Bobby C’s Hosts ‘Pizza With the Chief’ in Melrose, Mass.

Bobby C’s, a woman-owned restaurant in Melrose, Massachusetts, was the police chief’s choice for an annual dinner with a local family. MPD’s Michael Lyle said the “Pizza With the Chief” event offers a “meaningful and relaxing way to get to know the families we serve and protect.”
MELROSE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
SOMERVILLE, MA

