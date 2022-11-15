Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Winter sound, park clean-up to take place December 10 in Duck
The Town of Duck has announced that their winter town park/sound clean up is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 (with a tentative rain date of December 17). The cleanup will start at 10:00 a.m. and is aimed to be completed by noon with lunch being provided for all of those that can help.
obxtoday.com
Island Farm to host ‘Christmas on the North End’ this December
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Island Farm will host “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the mid-1800s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while Farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration, and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire, and musket firing! Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting, and grapevine wreath making. Mark your calendar for Island Farm’s last event of the year, to commemorate the holiday season in warmth and celebration.
obxtoday.com
‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’ event set for December 10 at College of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to join Visit Elizabeth City to host a “Cocoa Crawl” event at COA – Elizabeth City’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The event will be held on December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public.
obxtoday.com
Museum of the Albemarle’s Holiday Open House set for December 3
Christmas lovers of all ages are invited to convene at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City for their Annual Holiday Open House – “Back to 1970s Christmas” on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Barrier Island Bagels
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 3 for Barrier Island Bagels, located at 4716 N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, immediate past chairman of the chamber board and Realtor at Sun Realty, congratulated business owners...
islandfreepress.org
Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor
The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
obxtoday.com
Car seat safety checks to be offered at Kill Devil Hills Fire Department
Parents are invited to meet with local certified child safety seat technicians on Sunday, November 27, from to 10 am. to 1 p.m. at the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department for a car seat safety check event. This check is to ensure that your child’s safety seat is properly installed...
outerbanksvoice.com
Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region
The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
obxtoday.com
Save the date: Outer Banks Forever announces $10k Challenge taking place on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving, and Outer Banks Forever wants to thank you for your commitment to supporting our Outer Banks national parks. Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial are special places that bring our local community and visitors together to learn, reflect, and create new memories year after year.
obxtoday.com
Ark Church to host community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday
In partnership with nonprofit organization Convoy of Hope, Ark Church of Nags Head has announced that they will be hosting a community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. An entire tractor trailer of non-perishable foods will be offered to those in need as a gift...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning Friday morning, even colder weather ahead
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast. *** Freeze Warning Friday morning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. These locations will likely see the first freeze of the season. Remember way back to last weekend when we had high temperatures close...
obxtoday.com
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, born February 2, 1933, passed away on November 16, 2022, at age 89. She was surrounded by her loving husband of almost 67 years, Larry, daughters, and other family members. Maxine was a native of the Outer Banks, spending her youth in Kinnakeet Village, and then her teen years and later in retirement in Manteo. Maxine graduated from Manteo High School in 1951 as the Valedictorian and from Greensboro College in 1955 with a degree in History and Social Studies. She began her teaching career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where she met Larry Thomasson of Bassett, Virginia, a recent Virginia Tech graduate who was stationed at nearby Ft. Story. Their courtship was short, as Larry was smitten and even offered to help her grade papers just to get to spend time with her. They married on February 11,1956, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.
Water rescue: 2 people saved from fishing boat that sunk off North Carolina coast
ENGELHARD, N.C. — Two people were rescued from a sinking boat by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of North Carolina Thursday. According to a news release, a call for help came in around 2 a.m. from a 35-foot-long fishing boat, which was around five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound.
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week: Frankie & Vampy
The Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week are the featured feline pair, Frankie and Vampy. Frankie and Vampy are a bonded duo who, together, are very sweet and playful: Frankie loves to cuddle and would rather be in your arms, while Vampy loves to play!. To adopt Frankie and...
obxtoday.com
Frank M. Crank, Sr.
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
outerbanksvoice.com
Bettye Lou Murphy of Elizabeth City, November 14
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
obxtoday.com
Raymond Steve Ebertowski
Raymond Steve “Ski” Ebertowski, 82, of Ivor, Virginia sailed his final voyage on November 13, 2022, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Raymond was born in Grafton, North Dakota on December 25, 1939. He is survived by his daughter Angela Rae Ebertowski, and two grandchildren, Fenton (17), and Addison (13), of Kill Devil Hills, NC. He is also survived by his two brothers David Ebertowski, East Grand Forks, MN and Kenny (Karen) Ebertowski, Bemidji, MN and his two sisters, Theresa (Terry) Boushey, Lakeland, FL, and Susan (Patrick) Kenney, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond Steve Ebertowski, Jr., his parents William (Bill) Ebertowski and Sarah (Gerszewski) Ebertowski and siblings, Mary Kennedy, Jeanette (Cookie) Rennon, and Leon Ebertowski.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Patrick Brandy from Palsha Marilyn Dennis/013856000—Lot 231 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$467,500/Improved Residential. Riggs Donald O from Jones Kenneth Edmond/013817000—Lot 188 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$625,000/Improved Residential. Dobson Cameron Lane from Wulker Laurence J/014690001—Metes & Bounds/$937,000/Improved Residential. Koski Peter Alan from Bertram Family NC LLC/027817003—Lot 3 Kinnakeet Shores/$485,000/Improved Residential....
obxtoday.com
StageKraft Productions at First Flight High School to present ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ through Saturday
StageKraft Productions of First Flight High School will present “Peter Pan and Wendy” at the David E. Oaksmith Auditorium Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18, at 7 p.m. A matinee performance is also set for Saturday, November 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students, children...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City homicide reported, information sought
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night. According to an ECPD press release, on November 15, 2022 at around 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street. “Once officers arrived in the area,...
