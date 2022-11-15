ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Fox News CEO had strong doubts about Trump's election-fraud claims, NYT report says. The network pushed them anyway.

Fox News' CEO privately doubted Donald Trump's election fraud claims, The NYT reported. The network pushed Trump's baseless claims the 2020 was stolen from him through fraud. It faces a multibillion dollar lawsuit over the claims from election machines company Dominion. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott privately doubted Donald Trump's...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech

Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
wegotthiscovered.com

Donald Trump announces his 2024 campaign to return as President

Former president Donald Trump has announced he will indeed run for office yet again in the 2024 presidential race. Trump held a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residency with several American flags draped in the background, with the man widely believed to have incited an insurrection announcing his hopes of returning to office. The same man who consistently badmouthed democracy and attempted to undermine it consistently has no qualms returning to the system, despite being impeached twice.
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing

Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Weisselberg family at center of Trump Organization trial in New York

At the heart of the Trump Organization trial is a family — with a name other than Trump. Allen Weisselberg, the company's former chief financial officer, has entered a guilty plea in the case. His son Barry Weisselberg, who works for the company, has been mentioned dozens of times, as has Allen's wife Hilary. Barry's ex-wife Jennifer has also been mentioned repeatedly, as well as their two school-aged children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

