Former president Donald Trump has announced he will indeed run for office yet again in the 2024 presidential race. Trump held a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residency with several American flags draped in the background, with the man widely believed to have incited an insurrection announcing his hopes of returning to office. The same man who consistently badmouthed democracy and attempted to undermine it consistently has no qualms returning to the system, despite being impeached twice.

1 DAY AGO