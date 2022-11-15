Read full article on original website
Pro-Trump rally speaker says that 'angel of death' is coming for Lindsey Graham and Democrats before end of the year
A speaker at a pro-Trump rally in Pennsylvania said the "angel of death" was soon coming for politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrats.
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
How a conviction in Trump Org's upcoming trial could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial starts Monday in Manhattan. A conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Who is Donald Trump's new billionaire son-in-law Michael Boulos?
The billionaire married Tiffany Trump, the former president's youngest daughter, over the weekend in a 250-person celebration at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Fox News CEO had strong doubts about Trump's election-fraud claims, NYT report says. The network pushed them anyway.
Fox News' CEO privately doubted Donald Trump's election fraud claims, The NYT reported. The network pushed Trump's baseless claims the 2020 was stolen from him through fraud. It faces a multibillion dollar lawsuit over the claims from election machines company Dominion. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott privately doubted Donald Trump's...
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Click10.com
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
Here's how Maggie Haberman expects Trump to handle Jan. 6 investigation
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman tells Wolf Blitzer what she thinks former President Donald Trump's strategy will be following his subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.
Ex-special master in Giuliani case named watchdog of Trump Organization
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Barbara Jones, a retired U.S. federal judge who also served as a special master in a case involving Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was appointed on Monday by a New York judge as a watchdog of the former U.S. president's company.
Daily Beast
Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas
Two of Donald Trump’s adult children failed to make a cameo at their father’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago golf club. Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka both missed the MAGA-studded event. As for Trump Jr., a...
Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
Trump announces he is running again from Mar-a-Lago ... but what comes next?
UPDATE: Donald Trump made it official Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago: He told a gathered crowd that he is running for president in 2024. ORIGINAL STORY: What former President Donald Trump...
wegotthiscovered.com
Donald Trump announces his 2024 campaign to return as President
Former president Donald Trump has announced he will indeed run for office yet again in the 2024 presidential race. Trump held a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residency with several American flags draped in the background, with the man widely believed to have incited an insurrection announcing his hopes of returning to office. The same man who consistently badmouthed democracy and attempted to undermine it consistently has no qualms returning to the system, despite being impeached twice.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
Weisselberg family at center of Trump Organization trial in New York
At the heart of the Trump Organization trial is a family — with a name other than Trump. Allen Weisselberg, the company's former chief financial officer, has entered a guilty plea in the case. His son Barry Weisselberg, who works for the company, has been mentioned dozens of times, as has Allen's wife Hilary. Barry's ex-wife Jennifer has also been mentioned repeatedly, as well as their two school-aged children.
Former President Donald Trump announces White House bid for 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former President Donald Trump is ready to run again to be the next commander in chief. Trump announced on Tuesday night that he's running for president for the 3rd time. He painted a positive picture of his time in office, saying "This is not just a campaign, this is a quest to save our country."
