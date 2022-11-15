ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

STOMP comes to Shea’s in January

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DCjE_0jBeEpAw00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — STOMP, an internationally acclaimed percussion performance, is coming to Buffalo in a couple of months.

The shows will be taking place on January 27 and 28.

If you’d like an idea of what to expect, STOMP founder/director Luke Cresswell says the STOMP performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound.” Shea’s says that includes brooms, dustbins, radiator hoses and even Zippo lighters.

The first performance will take place at 7 p.m., while the following two will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. the next day.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. To buy them, click or tap here or visit the Shea’s box office. Group tickets for 10 or more people will be able to be purchased by calling (716) 829-1153 or emailing moshei@sheas.org.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Ticket information for Bills-Browns in Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for Sunday’s Bills game against the Browns that was moved to Ford Field in Detroit go on pre-sale at 2 p.m. Friday for season ticket holders and 5 p.m. for Bills app users, the team announced. Season ticket holders should have received an email at 1 p.m. Friday with a […]
DETROIT, MI
Syracuse.com

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’

The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Curly

If you're interested in making Curly part of your family, send an email over to AwesomePawsRescue@gmail.com.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo snowstorm: What’s closed, canceled, and postponed?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major winter storm hitting western New York, many schools and businesses are closing Friday, while events and games this weekend are being canceled or rescheduled. This page breaks down closings by category. To see our complete list of all closings, click or tap here. Schools Buffalo Public Schools were […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History

We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
BUFFALO, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Interview with Miss Buffalo

Our new Miss Buffalo has officially been crowned! Twenty-four-year-old Chelsea Lovell, originally from Queens, is a University of Miami graduate who majored in broadcast journalism. Before she moved to Buffalo, she worked at Channel 4’s sister station in Elmira, NY. Lovell currently works at Channel 4 and says Buffalo is...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Buys Only Beer Before Snowstorm

Well, at least he has priorities. The age-old tradition of buying bread, eggs, and milk before a major winter storm is so overrated. Several feet of snow could drop over Western New York in the coming hours and days. Naturally, anxious Buffalo residents spent the past few days picking up food and other supplies at area stores just in case they are snowed in for the foreseeable future.
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

Major Lake-Effect Snow Event Buries Buffalo, New York (PHOTOS)

A​ prolific lake-effect snowstorm threatened to break records, dumping feet of snow on parts of the Buffalo and Watertown areas. T​he intense bands arrived Thursday night and dumped as much as 3 feet of accumulations on several areas by midday Friday. T​his snowstorm led to travel shutdowns in...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Third straight Code Blue 32 issued, shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° and a potential storm on the horizon, Buffalo and Southern Erie County on Thursday issued the third Code Blue 32 in as many days. Shelters will be open Nov. 17 and 18. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Ciao Ciao!

The former Belsito restaurant at 1368 Hertel Avenue, will soon reopen at Ciao Ciao, an Italian restaurant that will have a focus on serving small, shareable plates of food. The owner-operators are Maurizio Conti, Vito Semeraro, and Paolo Tagliaferri, who are all from Romeo & Juliet’s Cafeé & Bakery. I spoke to general manager Tommy Sheedy, who told me that this is the first step into the bar world for the Romeo & Juliet’s team, who have been operating their long-time successful restaurant operation just a few doors down.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda supervisor on snow: “We dodged a bullet”

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – As South Buffalo, the Southtowns and parts of the Southern Tier try to dig out from the winter storm, areas to the north of Buffalo have been left relatively unscathed, so far. Town of Tonawanda Joe Emminger said: “we dodged a bullet.” But, according to the forecast, the storm […]
TONAWANDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy