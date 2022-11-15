ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Waterline break forces Clinton traffic detour

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Traffic along Springridge Road in Clinton is being detoured after a waterline break on Monday, November 14.

According to Clinton leaders, both the northbound and southbound traffic on the road are being detoured around the site while repairs are being made.

The waterline broke across from Wildwood Baptist Church. The City of Jackson crews were notified about the break and are working with the City of Clinton to address the issue.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yr9Mw_0jBeEnei00
    Courtesy: City of Clinton
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RjVM_0jBeEnei00
    Courtesy: City of Clinton
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EjCR_0jBeEnei00
    Courtesy: City of Clinton

Clinton leaders said the waterline only services the area west of Springridge Road and south of McRaven Road. They said Jackson kept the water certificates when Clinton annexed the area.

Jackson leaders announced a boil water notice was issued for customers in the following areas:

  • [1200-1299] Springridge Road: 39209
  • [1100-2199] South McRaven Road

This advisory affects 40 connections. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water for one minute until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

