Skowhegan Savings sends memorial Christmas gifts to over 1,000 children across the globe
Skowhegan Savings employees packed up 1,122 ‘shoeboxes’ full of Christmas gifts to send to children across the world this week as part of Operation Christmas Child, a charitable organization that sends out gifts to children in 170 countries and territories annually, in honor of a late employee. Tina...
Destination Moosehead Lake hosts ‘Deck the Halls’ holiday celebration
GREENVILLE — Come to the Moosehead Lake Region to kick off the holiday season. On Saturday, Nov. 26, Deck the Halls a month-long celebration of the holiday season begins. It will feature #ShopLocal promotions, the opportunity to snap pictures with Santa and write him letters, the Lights of Life Christmas Tree Lighting, Deck the Halls Parade, and the Christmas Decor Contest.
Greenville can work with EMDC on climate-related grants
GREENVILLE — The town of Greenville now has the opportunity to seek state funding from a $4.75 million pool earmarked for projects to help mitigate the effects of climate change. Town officials learned more from Eastern Maine Development Corporation Community Resilience Specialist Laurie Osher during a Nov. 16 meeting.
Developers halt plans for massive Moosehead ski resort project
Developers behind a massive development project in the Moosehead Lake region halted their plans after they said they failed to come to terms with the property’s owner. The team working to redevelop a partially defunct ski resort in Piscataquis County sent a letter on Wednesday informing Eastern Maine Development Corporation leaders they were not moving forward with the $126.3 million project.
Towns will pay more in taxes to Penobscot County next year
Next year’s Penobscot County budget will require towns and cities to contribute 8 percent more to county operations due to rising costs and the need to keep salaries and benefits competitive. It will cost nearly $27 million to run county operations next year, about $2.8 million more than this...
