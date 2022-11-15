Developers behind a massive development project in the Moosehead Lake region halted their plans after they said they failed to come to terms with the property’s owner. The team working to redevelop a partially defunct ski resort in Piscataquis County sent a letter on Wednesday informing Eastern Maine Development Corporation leaders they were not moving forward with the $126.3 million project.

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO