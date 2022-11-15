ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Children’s deaths ‘must stop’ in Iran, says UNICEF, as protests continue

The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said it remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained in Iran, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the reported deaths of children at anti-government protests “must stop.”. An “estimated 50 children have reportedly lost...
The Hill

Iran and Russia reach deal to produce unmanned weaponized aircraft: report

Iran and Russia have finalized an agreement to build hundreds of weaponized drones in Russian territory as the war in Ukraine approaches the nine-month mark, according to The Washington Post. The Post reported on Saturday that Russian and Iranian officials reached the deal earlier this month and the countries are...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Idaho8.com

Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year

Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. “In the assessment of the Finnish Border Guard, the...
Idaho8.com

US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime

With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is “experiencing mild symptoms”...
Salon

C-SPAN cut away from Trump's Friday night speech once he started to ramble

Former US President Donald Trump applauds while speaking at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. ( ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday evening, Trump delivered a televised speech at the America First Experience Gala held at Mar-a-Lago and aired his grievances regarding the appointment of special counsel in the furthering of his Jan. 6 legal saga.
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy