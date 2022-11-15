ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Mom brings boutique designs to children's dollhouses

KATY, Texas -- Mini Adventures Co. is the brainchild of Jackie Anderson, who was unhappy with the decor and furniture that came with a dollhouse she got her daughter for Christmas a few years ago. Anderson went to work remaking the gift out of her garage in Katy, Texas. She used her woodworking skills to create unique miniature pieces for that house.
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy